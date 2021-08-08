Olympics End as They Began: Strangely

TOKYO – As the athletes finished walking into the stadium for the closing ceremony of the 32nd Summer Olympics on Sunday night, the announcer called for a round of applause. But there just weren’t enough people in the stands to make much noise. And the most flashy element of the ceremony, a formation of the five Olympic rings by tiny points of light, was invisible live in the stadium. The magic of its special effects only plays out on large screens and in front of viewers.

And so one of the strangest Olympics in recent memory ended as it began, with small cohorts of athletes waving to cameras and volunteer dancers rather than spectators, and rows of empty seats serving as reminders of a pandemic that could not be contained by messages about the healing power of the Games.

Yet, perhaps more than any recent Olympics, the tournament was an athletic reality show, calling on viewers to seek respite from the frustration and tragedy of the past 18 months. The drama of the competition and episodes of exhilarating sportsmanship have provided a diversion from the daily number of coronavirus cases – those within the Olympic bubble and the much larger numbers outside of it.