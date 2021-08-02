Olympics Events to Watch on Day 11: Beach Volleyball, Gymnastics and Diving

Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Monday night. All hours are oriental.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL With the men’s side out, April Ross and Alix Klineman will face off to keep the United States represented in beach volleyball with a quarter-final match against Germany. Coverage begins on NBC Primetime at 8 p.m.

ATHLETICS Americans Brittney Reese and Tara Davis vie for gold in the women’s long jump final, which begins live at 9:50 p.m. on NBC. In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, at 11:20 p.m., the American Rai Benjamin will try to beat the Norwegian Karsten Warholm, the current world record holder.

DIVING Andrew Capobianco competes in the men’s 3-meter semi-finals at 9 p.m. on NBC Primetime.

GYMNASTIC Jade Carey of Team USA goes for gold in the women’s floor final, competing against gymnasts including Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and Angelina Melnikova of Russia, at 9:30 p.m. on NBC Primetime.