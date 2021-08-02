Olympics Events to Watch on Day 11: Beach Volleyball, Gymnastics and Diving
Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Monday night. All hours are oriental.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL With the men’s side out, April Ross and Alix Klineman will face off to keep the United States represented in beach volleyball with a quarter-final match against Germany. Coverage begins on NBC Primetime at 8 p.m.
ATHLETICS Americans Brittney Reese and Tara Davis vie for gold in the women’s long jump final, which begins live at 9:50 p.m. on NBC. In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, at 11:20 p.m., the American Rai Benjamin will try to beat the Norwegian Karsten Warholm, the current world record holder.
DIVING Andrew Capobianco competes in the men’s 3-meter semi-finals at 9 p.m. on NBC Primetime.
GYMNASTIC Jade Carey of Team USA goes for gold in the women’s floor final, competing against gymnasts including Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and Angelina Melnikova of Russia, at 9:30 p.m. on NBC Primetime.
VOLLEYBALL At 10:30 p.m. on NBC Sports, the American women’s team faces Italy.
STRUGGLE NBCOlympics.com will be streaming the men’s and women’s matches live. At 11:20 p.m., Kayla Miracle will face Long Jia of China in an attempt to advance to the 62-kilo freestyle quarter-finals.
BASKETBALL A’ja Wilson and the U.S. Women’s Team face off against France at 11 p.m. on NBC Sports Network. At 12:40 am, Peacock will broadcast the men’s quarterfinal match against Spain.
WATER POLO USA Network to broadcast quarterfinal match between United States Women’s Team and Canada at 1 a.m.
VEIL Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis compete for gold in mixed multihull – Nacra 17 competition on NBCOlympics.com at 2:30 a.m.
