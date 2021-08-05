Olympics Friday Preview: Basketball and Volleyball Semifinals

TOKYO – The US women’s basketball and volleyball teams have advanced to the semi-finals. And on Friday, Serbia obstructed the gold medal chances of both teams. The volleyball semi-final begins at 1:00 p.m. Tokyo time (midnight Eastern Time), with the basketball game 40 minutes later.

On the track, races include the women’s 400 and 1,500 meters – Dutch Sifan Hassan continuing her bid for a triple 1,500-5,000-10,000 – and the 5,000 men on Friday night (Friday morning US time). United). The finals of the two 4×100-meter relays will also be contested. As the Americans qualified for the final, the men were once again missing due to a bad baton in the heats.

One obstacle remains for the American duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman in beach volleyball: the gold medal match against Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Australia’s Taliqua Clancy. They will play at 11:30 a.m. in Tokyo (10:30 p.m. EST Thursday).

The gold medal game in women’s soccer on Friday morning (Thursday night in the United States) pits Sweden against Canada.