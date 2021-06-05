Olympics Gave Hope to Japan’s L.G.B.T.Q. Activists. But Old Prejudices Die Hard.

TOKYO — When Fumino Sugiyama, then a fencer for the Japan ladies’s nationwide crew, determined to come out to considered one of his coaches as a transgender man, he wasn’t certain what to count on.

What adopted shocked him in its brutality.

“You’ve simply by no means had intercourse with an actual man,” the coach responded, after which supplied to carry out the deed himself, in accordance to a letter that Mr. Sugiyama wrote final fall to Thomas Bach, the president of the Worldwide Olympic Committee.

Mr. Sugiyama, 39, who’s now an activist, wished to give Mr. Bach an unvarnished image of the deeply entrenched discrimination in Japan, significantly within the inflexible world of sports activities. He additionally hoped Mr. Bach would foyer the Japanese authorities on a invoice defending homosexual and transgender rights. Doing so, Mr. Sugiyama wrote, may protect “the subsequent era of athletes from what I skilled.”

But now, with the Tokyo Olympics lower than two months away, hopes for the invoice are working out. Whereas a bipartisan committee superior a draft of the measure, even its modest purpose of labeling discrimination “unacceptable” has proved an excessive amount of for conservative lawmakers, who’ve blocked consideration of the invoice by the total Parliament.