Olympics Gave Hope to Japan’s L.G.B.T.Q. Activists. But Old Prejudices Die Hard.

TOKYO — When Fumino Sugiyama, then a fencer for the Japan ladies’s nationwide crew, determined to come out to considered one of his coaches as a transgender man, he wasn’t certain what to count on.
What adopted shocked him in its brutality.
“You’ve simply by no means had intercourse with an actual man,” the coach responded, after which supplied to carry out the deed himself, in accordance to a letter that Mr. Sugiyama wrote final fall to Thomas Bach, the president of the Worldwide Olympic Committee.
Mr. Sugiyama, 39, who’s now an activist, wished to give Mr. Bach an unvarnished image of the deeply entrenched discrimination in Japan, significantly within the inflexible world of sports activities. He additionally hoped Mr. Bach would foyer the Japanese authorities on a invoice defending homosexual and transgender rights. Doing so, Mr. Sugiyama wrote, may protect “the subsequent era of athletes from what I skilled.”
But now, with the Tokyo Olympics lower than two months away, hopes for the invoice are working out. Whereas a bipartisan committee superior a draft of the measure, even its modest purpose of labeling discrimination “unacceptable” has proved an excessive amount of for conservative lawmakers, who’ve blocked consideration of the invoice by the total Parliament.
What was supposed to be a primary step towards equality has as an alternative revealed as soon as once more the robust opposition to L.G.B.T.Q. rights from conventional family-values politicians within the governing Liberal Democratic Celebration. One member, throughout dialogue of the measure, stated that homosexual and transgender folks “go towards the preservation of the species.” One other stated it was “absurd” that transgender ladies have been “demanding” to use ladies’s bogs or have been profitable track-and-field medals.
The response reveals simply how far Japan has to go to fulfill one of many rules of the Olympic constitution: that discrimination of any sort have to be eradicated.
Japan ranks second to final in homosexual and transgender rights among the many almost 40 rich nations within the Group for Financial Cooperation and Improvement. It’s the solely member of the Group of seven industrial powers that has not legalized same-sex unions. And no athletes scheduled to compete for Japan on the Video games have come out as homosexual or transgender, selecting as an alternative to stay closeted, advocates say, due to worry of a backlash from followers or sponsors.
“It is vitally embarrassing,” stated Kyoko Raita, a member of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee’s government board and a professor of sports activities historical past at Chukyo College.
The invoice’s sponsor within the governing celebration, Tomomi Inada, a former protection minister, stated in a video posted on Twitter that she wouldn’t quit till the present parliamentary session led to mid-June.
“With this Olympic alternative, let’s attempt to create this regulation,” Ms. Inada stated in an interview. “If we miss this chance, it is going to be tough.”
Even when it ekes by means of, some activists say, the invoice is simply too watered down to have a lot impact. The measure stops wanting prohibiting bias altogether in a society the place homosexual and transgender individuals are usually afraid to disclose their sexuality or gender identification.
“I actually assume the invoice has no which means,” stated Shiho Shimoyamada, considered one of a tiny handful of elite athletes in Japan who’ve publicly come out as homosexual.
“If folks say, ‘I perceive what it means to be L.G.T.B.Q. however it’s an issue for the crew,’ there isn’t a one who can choose these discriminatory practices” as unlawful, stated Ms. Shimoyamada, 26, a membership soccer participant who performed professionally in Germany for 2 years.
She stated Japan’s sporting neighborhood was significantly rigid and illiberal, hampered by conventional expectations of femininity and masculinity. In accordance to a survey by the Japan Sport Affiliation, greater than 40 % of athletes who establish as homosexual, bisexual or transgender stated they’d heard somebody make discriminatory remarks.
Airi Murakami, 31, a former ladies’s nationwide rugby crew member who got here out as homosexual in April, stated she had been bullied as a highschool basketball participant for courting a fellow teammate. For years, she struggled with emotions of guilt and disgrace.
“Voicing that you’re a part of the L.G.B.T.Q. neighborhood” is tough, Ms. Murakami stated.
As laborious as being brazenly homosexual could also be in Japan’s conformist society, in some methods public attitudes have advanced extra rapidly than these of the nation’s political leaders.
Shut to two-thirds of these surveyed by researchers at Hiroshima Shudo College in 2019 supported marriage equality, up from simply over half 4 years earlier. Practically 90 % supported legal guidelines banning discrimination towards homosexual and transgender folks.
In some respects, Japan has lengthy had a fluid idea of gender and sexual orientation. Homosexual social life thrives in a big nightlife district within the Shinjuku neighborhood of Tokyo, and Japan has a celebrated custom of cross-gender performing artwork kinds like Takarazuka, Noh and Kabuki.
But such cultural acceptance doesn’t all the time translate into political assist for equal rights.
“To insist on politicized sexual identification is grating to the ears of people who find themselves extra conservative,” stated Jennifer Robertson, a professor emerita of anthropology on the College of Michigan who grew up in Japan. “They could have a good friend who has intercourse with a same-sex associate, however they aren’t wanting them to be mainstreamed.”
Olympic officers explicitly banned discrimination on the idea of sexual orientation shortly after Tokyo gained its Olympic bid seven years in the past, in response to an anti-gay regulation handed in Russia earlier than the 2014 Sochi Winter Video games.
Critics say the I.O.C. acted too late — the clause was not added till after the Sochi Video games — and doubt that the Olympics’ visibility will assist a lot in Japan, both.
“It’s a false hope that the Olympics will deliver extra equality to the internet hosting nation,” stated Satoko Itani, an affiliate professor of sports activities, gender and sexuality at Kansai College. (As in Japan, conservatives in South Korea, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 2018, have blocked laws to defend sexual minorities).
In Japan, the Olympic organizers have supplied solely reasonable assist for homosexual and transgender rights.
In considered one of Seiko Hashimoto’s first acts after changing into president of the Tokyo organizing committee, she visited Pleasure Home Tokyo, a middle arrange to assist the homosexual and transgender neighborhood throughout the Olympics and past. (Her predecessor, Yoshiro Mori, by no means visited.)
Organizers acknowledge that their efforts in assist of homosexual and transgender rights are modest and stated they may not foyer the federal government on the pending invoice. “When it comes to sexual minorities, understanding has not progressed so far as the West,” stated Nobuyuki Sugimoto, who handles human rights points for the committee.
Mr. Sugimoto stated the designers of the uniforms for Olympic volunteers included recommendation to make the clothes unisex, though pictures of uniforms for medal presenters revealed this previous week confirmed males in pants and girls in skirts. He stated he didn’t know of anybody among the many organizing committee’s employees of hundreds who was out publicly. (Mr. Sugimoto appeared unaware that the committee spokeswoman who sat in on the interview with him was out as bisexual.)
A extra concerted push could come from the company neighborhood. A bunch of worldwide corporations signed a letter in assist of the homosexual and transgender rights invoice, together with Olympic advertising and marketing companions like Coca-Cola and Intel.
Moriaki Kida, chief government of the consulting firm EY Japan, stated that even when the present invoice didn’t sufficiently broaden L.G.B.T.Q. rights, it might be a very good begin. Simply to see Japan’s governing celebration discussing gender variety, he added, is one thing “which I might have by no means imagined 10 years in the past.”
Mr. Sugiyama, the retired fencer, stated he, too, would settle for incremental steps. In his response to Mr. Sugiyama’s letter, Mr. Bach, an Olympic gold medalist in fencing, didn’t handle Japan’s invoice. He stated the I.O.C. was crafting a voluntary nondiscrimination framework that was a “work in progress.”
“I’m glad he’s cheering on inclusivity in sports activities,” Mr. Sugiyama stated. “I’m a realist. If we’re aiming for 120 %, I might nonetheless accept 80 %, and even 20 %, as a result of it might nonetheless be a step ahead.”
