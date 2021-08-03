Olympics Gymnastics Live: How to Watch Simone Biles and Suni Lee



August 3, 2021, 3:19 a.m. ET August 3, 2021, 3:19 a.m. ET Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee, along with several of the other competitors in the balance beam final, spent a few minutes on the balance beam warming up in front of a crowd of enthusiastic photographers. On a few of her outings, Biles did a double pike, which, as Maggie pointed out, is less difficult than what she achieved in qualifying.

August 3, 2021, 3:12 a.m. ET August 3, 2021, 3:12 a.m. ET Sunisa Lee qualified third on beam and then won the all-around gold. Credit… Doug Mills / The New York Times Simone Biles, 24, will compete in her only apparatus final at these Games, and it is not clear if she will perform the same drill she did in the qualifying round, which had a huge difficulty score, 6.5. It would make her a strong contender for a medal if she avoided the big stumble she had on her full twist double back outing. (She was the sixth to advance to the final because of this error, but, without her, she probably would have been second.) However, as her mental block is related to the spin, she can switch to a double pike exit, which It would reduce difficulty by 0.4 point. Sunisa Lee, 18, said ahead of the Olympics that she wanted to win a medal on balance beam, and she could do it: she got the third highest score, 14.2, in the qualifying round. But with so many strong gymnasts in the final, she has no room for error. She didn’t quite match her qualifying score in the team final, scoring 14.133, and she scored 13.833 in the all-around final after nearly losing her balance on her first skill. READ Also The Barcelona team that should start against Real Sociedad

August 3, 2021, 2:50 a.m. ET August 3, 2021, 2:50 a.m. ET Biles in the team final. Credit… Doug Mills / The New York Times The women’s gymnastics events in Tokyo will conclude with the balance beam final on Tuesday, and Simone Biles will compete for the first time since retiring from the team final a week ago. This is the last chance to win an individual medal for Biles, who qualified for each final but withdrew from the all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor exercises due to a blockage mental state that prevented him from competing in complete safety. Read more

August 3, 2021, 2:49 am ET August 3, 2021, 2:49 am ET Biles on the beam during the qualifying round. Credit… Doug Mills / The New York Times The women’s balance beam competition is on the latest list of gymnastics competitions at the Tokyo Games. There are also two men’s competitions: the parallel bars and the horizontal bar. The women’s competition on balance beam begins at 5:50 p.m. local Tokyo time. The timing is odd for American viewers, but here are your options: LIVE: The competition begins Tuesday at 4:50 a.m. EST and can be streamed live via the NBC Olympics site, Peacock or the NBC Sports app.

BAND DELAY: Many fans will prefer to broadcast a rerun or watch the delayed broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.

August 3, 2021, 2:48 a.m. ET READ Also Barcelona ´need a thousand chances to score´, complains Junior Firpo August 3, 2021, 2:48 a.m. ET Credit… Chang W. Lee / The New York Times The eight gymnasts who achieved the best scores on balance beam in the qualifying rounds, with a maximum of two per country, will participate in the final. (Fifth-placed gymnast Lu Yufei of China was ruled out by the two-per-country rule, and ninth-placed gymnast Flávia Saraiva of Brazil advanced instead.) Each routine will receive a score for difficulty and another for performance, and the two will be added together to produce the final scores. Here is a guide to beam and scoring skills.

#Olympics #Gymnastics #Live #Watch #Simone #Biles #Suni #Lee