Olympics Live: How to Watch in the U.S., Latest Results, Covid at the Games

Momiji Nishiya, 13, was one of several teenagers who made the street final in women’s skateboarding. Credit… Lucy Nicholson/Reuters TOKYO — Youth was served to a global audience on Monday when two 13-year-old skateboarders fought to the final trick to determine the winner of the women’s street competition. Rayssa Leal of Brazil, 13, looked to become the youngest gold medalist in Summer Games history. Momiji Nishiya of Japan, who is just a few months older than Leal, looked to echo the winning performance of Yuto Horigome in the men’s competition at the same park a day earlier. Leal went first, needing a big landing to slip past Nishiya. She flew through the air, twisted her board below her, slid down a rail and spilled onto the concrete in disappointment. Nishiya then clinched the gold in a contest infused with generational cross currents, jolting the Olympics with the kind of youthful spirit that it wanted. Leal earned the silver medal, and Funa Nakayama of Japan, 16, skated to bronze. Result 15.26 pts 14.64 pts 14.49 pts 4 13.57 pts 5 11.26 pts 6 9.66 pts 7 7.52 pts 8 6.92 pts Four of the eight women in the final were 16 or under, and two were 13. They were joined by Alexis Sablone, 34, the veteran from Brooklyn, who was looking to punctuate the late stages of a stellar career with a memorable Olympics, if not a medal. Sablone stood out because she was 12 years older than the next oldest competitor — and twice the age of some others — but she could not quite stay in contention. Two middling scores on her runs were followed by big numbers on a pair of tricks, but it was not enough to lift her to the podium. Sablone was in fourth place going to her final trick, but her big finish ended in a spill. The eight-skater final did not include some of skateboarding’s biggest stars, namely Leticia Bufoni of Brazil, who was ninth in the preliminary heats. Her teammate Pamela Rosa, another gold-medal favorite, finished 10th. Those unexpected results upended Brazil’s hope of a podium sweep and put the country’s hopes on Leal. As Brazil’s expectations collapsed, three Japanese skaters, all of them teenagers, breezed into the final: Nishiya, Nakayama and Aori Nishimura, 19. Rayssa Leal of Brazil competes in the women’s street preliminary round at Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo on Monday. Credit… Jeff Pachoud/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images Skateboarding is making its Olympic debut at these Games, and Monday was the close of the street discipline, which was contested on a playground of stairs, rails and short ramps meant to simulate something like a schoolyard or an office park. Athletes performed two 45-second runs and five single tricks, and each was judged on a 10-point scale. The four best scores were added together. There may be an even bigger infusion of youth next week, when skateboarding’s park competition is held with athletes skating in a concrete bowl. In the women’s division, the youngest athletes all have reasonable expectations to win medals. Kokona Hiraki of Japan is 12 (she will turn 13 a few weeks after the Olympics), but two bigger favorites are Sky Brown of Britain, 13, and Misugu Okamoto of Japan, 15. The generational shifts were already on full display in street, however, as teenage girls elbowed away the skaters they had long looked to for inspiration. None may be more of a role model than Bufoni, 28, one of the most famous skaters in the world, who won her sixth X Games gold medal this month in California. She needed a big score on the final trick of her preliminary heat. She landed the trick, but the score fell short of what she needed to reach the final. She was upbeat afterward, showing little of the heartbreak that consumed her friend Nyjah Huston the day before. Unlike Huston, she said, she does not win nearly every contest, so she knows that losing is part of the deal. Bufoni spent the finals in the grandstand, empty of fans, rooting for Leal. The two spent most of the past few months together, and Bufoni wanted to give her some pre-final advice: Have fun. You are too young to have pressure. Leal skated with exuberance, punctuating her runs and tricks with big smiles. Her biggest problem was that she was not alone in skateboarding’s rush to youth.

Katie Ledecky after receiving her silver medal. Credit… Doug Mills/The New York Times TOKYO — The moment Katie Ledecky knew would eventually come, though maybe not this soon, happened three-quarters of the way through the 400-meter freestyle Monday morning at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. For 300 meters Ledecky, the world-record holder and defending gold medalist, led Ariarne Titmus of Australia, who had been faster than Ledecky at this distance all year. Ledecky had gone out fast, trying to put Titmus in a hole and maybe make her doubt herself. It’s what a swimmer does when she knows she might not have as much as the competitor next to her, and it nearly worked. Titmus said that halfway through the race she saw Ledecky a half-second and nearly a body in front of her and started to worry. But then, 100 meters later off the turn, they were nearly even and, to nobody’s surprise, Titmus pulled ahead to win in a time of 3:56.69 to Ledecky’s 3:57.36. Yet it was still shocking to see Ledecky come up short at a distance that, not long ago, she had been anticipated to own through her career. At the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, Ledecky won the 400 free by nearly five seconds. And yet, now, there was Titmus churning past her. “Surreal,” Titmus said, still breathing heavily several minutes after the triumph. “It’s the biggest thing you can do in your sporting career.” It was one of the most anticipated showdowns of the Tokyo Games. It seemed Titmus’s race to lose based on her superior times recently, but Ledecky had never lost an individual race at the Olympics, a run that stretched to her surprise win as a 15-year-old nine years ago in London. The American men, meanwhile, delivered a statement in winning the 4×100-meter freestyle relay, even without Phelps to carry them. The Americans led wire to wire and put up the third-fastest relay time in history. Caeleb Dressel gave the U.S. the early lead, and Blake Pieroni kept it through the halfway mark. Then it was Bowen Becker’s turn. He turned over a half-body length lead to Zach Apple, who took the Americans home. “My job is easy when I have these three guys leading me out,” Apple said with the gold medal draped around his neck. But the United States could not reach the podium in the day’s two other finals. Margaret MacNeil of Canada won the 100-meter butterfly, with Torri Huske, the 18-year-old Virginian, coming in fourth. In the 100-meter breaststroke, Adam Peaty of Britain defended his title, with Michael Andrew coming in fourth.

TOKYO — Ariarne Titmus of Australia, not Katie Ledecky of the United States, won the women’s 400-meter freestyle gold. Ledecky, 24, came in as the defending Olympic champion and world-record holder. But Titmus, 20, swam a faster 400 in Australia’s Olympic trials than Ledecky did in hers. In the final on Monday, Titmus reeled in Ledecky after the American had built a lead of more than a body length. Here is how the race unfolded.











First leg Ledecky finished the first 100 meters in 57.67 seconds, good for the lead over Titmus's 57.74. second leg Ledecky began to extend her lead in the race's second 100 meters. At the 200-meter mark, Ledecky was ahead of Titmus by 0.66. third leg On the first 50 meters of the third leg, Ledecky built a lead of an entire body length over Titmus. But it all changed on the second 50, when Titmus cut that lead in half. fourth leg Ledecky held on to her slim lead through the first 50, but by the final turn, Titmus had caught her and they battled stroke for stroke in the final 50 meters. In the end, Titmus dethroned Ledecky, by 0.67 seconds.

Kelsey Stewart of the United States running the bases after hitting a walk-off home run against Japan in Yokohama on Monday. Credit… Chang W. Lee/The New York Times YOKOHAMA, Japan — If the previous contests are any indication of what is to come, the gold medal game between the United States and Japan on Tuesday is likely to be another classic between the best two softball teams in the world. The United States’ 2-1 win over Japan at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, their final game of round-robin play, didn’t matter much because both teams had already secured their spots in the gold medal game. And the three best pitchers in tournament either barely pitched (Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman of the United States) or not at all (Yukiko Ueno of Japan). Still, the contest showed once again that the two rivals were closely matched. The last time the teams faced off for a gold medal was in 2008, when Ueno led Japan in a stunning 3-1 upset of the United States, which was seeking its fourth straight top prize. So it was only fitting that after the sport was absent for 13 years from the Olympics, it would return with the very same teams and some of the same cast of characters. “It’s crazy,” U.S. outfielder Janie Reed said. “It just shows how talented those pitchers are to still be at the top of their game, 13 years later. So hats off to them. But there is also some nostalgia, and it’s really exciting to get to be a part of it.” Ueno has carried Japan’s pitching staff throughout the 2020 tournament and figures to be on the mound on Tuesday. In 2008, she tossed 413 pitches in three games over the final two days, including outdueling Osterman and Abbott in the gold medal final. “She’s experienced, but so are we,” center fielder Haylie McCleney, the United States’ best hitter this tournament, said of Ueno. “We’re ready. We figured we would have this matchup, so we’re excited. It’s going to be a good game tomorrow, and everybody should tune in and watch.” So far, the United States has struggled to score runs at the same pace as Japan. The U.S. won all five of its round-robin games by two runs or fewer, outscoring their opponents 9-2. Japan, though, led by Yamato Fujita, outscored its opponents 18-5 but went 4-1. Yamato Fujita, Japan’s starting pitcher. Credit… Chang W. Lee/The New York Times Monday was the latest taut matchup. After pitcher Ally Carda coughed up a first-inning run, the United States rallied in the sixth to tie the score. Kelsey Stewart smacked the walk-off blast in the bottom of the next frame. She threw her arms up in the air as she rounded the bases, while her teammates bounced up and down and head coach Ken Eriksen hugged his assistants. “It was like something you dream about as a little kid: a home run at the Olympics, let alone a walk-off,” Stewart said. After the victory, Carda, who struck out nine batters, said that even though Monday was just another game, it was useful for further scouting out their rival. “And really, it is just fun,” she added. “We’re both very competitive teams.” In just over a day, the United States and Japan will line up and do it all over again. But this time, it will be for the top global honor in the sport and with their best on the mound. “We’re excited to write our chapter in the Olympic softball history book,” McCleney said.

Yang Qian of China on Saturday, after winning the first gold medal of the Tokyo Games. Credit… Chang W. Lee/The New York Times China has many reasons to be proud of its Olympians in Tokyo, starting with the fact that they have won the most medals so far of any country. But some social media users are turning on their own athletes, accusing them of being insufficiently patriotic. The attacks come as nationalist fervor is swelling across China, fanned by aggressive diplomatic rhetoric, anti-Western sentiment and the country’s increasing confidence in its role on the global stage. After Yang Qian, a 24-year-old sharpshooter, claimed the first gold medal of the Games on Saturday, some users on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform, began pouring abuse on her for sharing photographs of her Nike shoe collection in December. Some Chinese have recently pledged to boycott the company for its promise to stop using cotton from the Xinjiang region because of concerns about forced labor. Yang soon deleted the post. Another sharpshooter, Wang Luyao, drew scorn after failing to qualify for the finals of her event. She posted a selfie on Weibo with the caption, “Sorry everybody, I admit I was weak, see you in three years.” Some users immediately said her inclusion of a selfie proved she had taken the Games too lightly. “Did we send you to the Olympics to represent the country just to be weak?” one popular comment said. Wang also deleted her post. The nationalist attacks also spread to Hong Kong, which as a semiautonomous territory fields its own Olympic team. A pro-Beijing politician said on Sunday that he “strongly condemned” Ka Long Angus Ng, a badminton player, for competing in a black jersey that did not have the official logo of the Hong Kong government. “If you don’t want to represent Hong Kong, China, then withdraw!” the politician, Nicholas Muk, wrote on Facebook. The color black is often associated with Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters. In an Instagram post, Ng explained that he had worn his own clothing for the match because his sponsorship deal had ended. He could not wear the Hong Kong logo because its use is regulated by the government, he added. The back of his shirt had included the words “Hong Kong China.” Facebook users heavily ridiculed Muk’s accusations, and he eventually deleted not just the post but his entire page. The head of Hong Kong’s delegation to Tokyo said on Monday that the episode should not be politicized. There was also some backlash in mainland China to the nationalist commenters; some social media users pointing out that Yang’s Nike post predated the backlash to the company over Xinjiang cotton. Global Times, a state-owned tabloid, said that 33 Weibo users had been suspended for insulting or defaming Wang, the other sharpshooter. But Chinese officials, in urging that the Olympics be kept separate from politics, have at times seemed to do just the opposite. On Saturday, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka criticized a photograph that Reuters had selected to accompany a story about a Chinese weight lifting gold medalist. The image showed the athlete, Hou Zhihui, with a strained facial expression mid-lift. The embassy, on Twitter, called Reuters “ugly” and “shameless,” suggesting that it had purposely chosen an unflattering image. But China Daily, a state-owned publication, had also used a similar photograph in its own report about Hou.

The rower Finn Florijn of the Netherlands. Credit… Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters Tokyo Olympic organizers on Monday announced 16 new positive coronavirus tests among people connected to the Games. At least 153 people with Olympic credentials, including 19 athletes, have tested positive. Some athletes who tested positive have not been publicly identified. The Netherlands team announced that rower Finn Florijn had tested positive after his Olympic debut on Friday. Florijn, 21, had been scheduled to compete on Saturday, but his required 10-day quarantine will cut short his competition. The average number of cases in Japan has increased 105 percent in the past two weeks, according to New York Times data.



Athletes who have tested positive for the coronavirus Scientists say that positive tests are expected with daily testing programs, even among the vaccinated. Little information on severity has been released, though public reports suggest that cases among athletes have generally been mild or asymptomatic. Some athletes who have tested positive have not been publicly identified.

Players on the U.S.A. rugby men’s sevens team practiced this month at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in San Diego. Credit… Ariana Drehsler for The New York Times CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The American men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams know something about momentum in sports. It’s a funny thing, because it can crystallize seemingly out of nowhere and vanish just as easily. Both squads turned lackluster performances at the 2018 World Cup into fabulous 2019 campaigns, finishing second in the world, their highest rankings ever. They hoped that success would catapult them into medal contention at the Tokyo Games in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced the teams to slam on the brakes. After more than a year with only a handful of matches during the global crisis, they will try to regain their magic at the Olympics on Monday, the first day of the rugby sevens tournament. “Losing the 15 months has certainly hurt us in terms of momentum and the trajectory we were moving on,” Mike Friday, coach of the men’s team, said this month at the team’s training camp. “But we’re not alone. A lot of teams will feel undercooked going in. There’ll be a little bit of trepidation, anticipation, anxiety.” At the Olympics this year, the men’s side has been drawn from the so-called group of death that includes a perennial powerhouse in South Africa, up-and-coming Ireland and a hard-hitting squad from Kenya. Compounding matters, several of the American men’s team’s top players are coming back from injury, including team captain Madison Hughes and Folau Niua. On paper, the women’s team has an easier path to a medal. It should beat China and Japan in the group stage, and perhaps knock off the Australians. In the knock out stage, Canada and New Zealand are among the toughest marks.

Moustapha Fall of France dunks the ball over JaVale McGee. Credit… Gregory Shamus/Getty Images SAITAMA, Japan — The United States men’s basketball team fell to France, 83-76, in its opening game of the Olympics on Sunday night at Saitama Super Arena, remaining on unsteady footing after taking a rocky path to Tokyo. The Americans shot only 36 percent and were outscored badly in the third quarter, 25-11, when they blew an 8-point halftime lead and fell behind for good. Evan Fournier, who played for the Boston Celtics last season, led France with 28 points. Jrue Holiday, fresh off winning the N.B.A. title with the Milwaukee Bucks, scored 18 for the United States less than 24 hours after landing in Tokyo. Since late June, when their 12-man roster was announced, the Americans have experienced multiple waves of upheaval. Bradley Beal was removed from the roster and ruled out of the Olympics on July 15 after testing positive for the coronavirus. The next day, the team lost Kevin Love, who was struggling with a leg injury. Last week, Zach LaVine was forced to miss the team’s flight to Tokyo and had to join the group later in the week after being placed in virus-related protocols himself. And the three players who appeared in the N.B.A. finals — Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Holiday — did not join the team at their hotel in Tokyo until early in the morning on Sunday. U.S. Coach Gregg Popovich had indicated leading into the tournament that he would have to be ready to adjust playing time based on how players were dealing with jet lag and fatigue. Personnel issues aside, the team had not looked great on the floor. It lost two consecutive exhibition games in Las Vegas, falling to Nigeria and Australia in a three-day span. Before those losses, the men’s national team had lost only two games in total out of 56 played since 1992. Still, the United States remains the heavy favorite to win the tournament and collect the 16th gold medal in the program’s history.

When the contingent of Olympic athletes from Italy entered Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium for the parade of nations, the broadcaster MBC aired a photo of a pizza. As the contingent of Olympic athletes from Italy entered Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium for the parade of nations on Friday, a South Korean broadcaster, MBC, aired a photo of a pizza. For Norway? A piece of salmon. Then there was Ukraine, which the broadcaster reminded viewers was where the Chernobyl nuclear disaster happened in 1986, complete with a photo of the doomed power station. The images drew criticism from viewers, who said they were offensive or had perpetuated stereotypes, and MBC soon apologized for its choice of “inappropriate” photos. “The images and captions are intended to make it easier for the viewers to understand the entering countries quickly during the opening ceremony,” MBC said in a statement in English, published Saturday on Twitter. “However, we admit there was a lack of consideration for the countries concerned, and inspection was not thorough enough. It is an inexcusable mistake.” For Romania, the broadcaster had used an image of Count Dracula. And for the Marshall Islands, it had noted that it had once been a nuclear test site for the United States. When it was Malaysia’s turn in the parade of nations, MBC showed a graphic with that country’s coronavirus vaccination rate, along with its gross domestic product. In its statement, MBC said that it would investigate the process of how the images, and the captions that accompanied them, had been chosen and vetted. “Furthermore, we will fundamentally re-examine the production system of sports programs to avoid any similar accidents in the future,” the broadcaster said.