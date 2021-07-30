Olympics Live: Swimming Schedule, Track and Field Events, Medals in Tokyo



Current time in Tokyo: July 31 8:29 a.m.

Women competing in the 5,000 meter event. On Saturday, for the first time, men and women will compete in Olympic athletics. Credit… Alexandra Garcia / The New York Times TOKYO – Saturday is a day for the new mixed events at the Olympics. The track will have a mixed 4×400 relay and swimming a mixed 4×100 freestyle relay. There will be a triathlon relay and team judo and trap shooting events. The swim roster, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Japanese time and 9:30 p.m. Eastern time on Friday night, also features Katie Ledecky at the 800 free. She will face her nemesis, Australian Ariarne Titmus, but this time from a distance that clearly favors Ledecky. There is also another chance for gold for Caeleb Dressel, in the 100 butterfly. On the track, gold medals will also be awarded in the men’s discus and women’s 100-meters at 9:50 p.m. Tokyo time and 8:50 a.m. Eastern time. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Jamaican who won gold in 2008 and 2012 and bronze in 2016, will go for the No.3 gold. Also on the menu for gold medals are women’s rugby sevens, men’s trampoline and windsurfing events.

TOKYO – The U.S. women’s football team beat the Netherlands on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the quarter-finals on Friday night. Then, a semi-final against Canada on Monday. In tennis, Novak Djokovic’s surprise loss to Germany’s Alexander Zverev ended his candidacy for a Golden Slam. The first track final, the men’s 10,000 meters, was won by Ethiopian Selemon Barega. Ryan Murphy won a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter backstroke, but caused a stir by suggesting that the race, won by Russian Evgeny Rylov, may have been marred by drug use. The eight United States men and women each finished fourth, meaning the United States failed to win a rowing medal for the first time since 1908. The reigning gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States was in a prime position in his BMX semi-final when he cut the rider’s wheel in front and fell into a nasty three-bike crash. Medical staff looked after Fields for several minutes before he was transported from the track on a stretcher and taken to hospital. Teddy Riner of France, a legendary heavyweight judoka, failed in his attempt to win a third consecutive gold medal, but won a bronze medal. READ Also 41% duels won: £7m Palace lightweight who was dribbled past 3x badly let Hodgson down - opinion The US women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with an 86-69 victory over Japan. A’ja Wilson had 20 points. The women’s rugby team were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Great Britain, 21-12. April Ross and Alix Klineman won their beach volleyball group with a perfect 3-0 record; they qualified for the round of 16.

Ryan Murphy of the United States will compete in the men’s 200-meter backstroke final on Friday. Credit… Hiroko Masuike / The New York Times Ryan Murphy won a silver medal for the United States in the men’s 200-meter backstroke, then sparked fireworks at his press conference when he questioned whether his race, won by a Russian, was drug-free, given a history of doping in sports in Russia. “I don’t know if it was 100% clean,” Murphy said, “and that’s because of things that have happened in the past.” Evgeny Rylov won with an Olympic record of 1 minute 53.27 seconds. Rylov took control of the race at the second turn, extending his lead to half a second at the halfway point and finishing about a half body length ahead of Murphy, who was the event’s reigning Olympic champion. Rylov won by 0.88 seconds, but after the race Murphy looked into whether Russian athletes should be allowed to compete in the Games, given the history of state-sponsored doping. in the country. Russian athletes compete in Tokyo as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee, and anyone who was allowed to run had to go through a rigorous clearance process before being allowed to participate. Still, Murphy asked directly if his race had been doping-free. He refrained from directly accusing Rylov, sitting four feet to his left, of cheating but more generally referred to the history of doping in Russia. Rylov chose not to respond to Murphy’s comments, saying only that he was a fan of clean sports and that he followed all the procedures required for him to be able to swim at the Olympics. Murphy then clarified that he was not making a direct accusation but had not withdrawn from his statements. “I have to be clear,” he said. “My intention is not to make allegations here. Congratulations to Evgeny; congratulations to Luc. They both did an amazing job. They are both very talented swimmers. They both train very hard and they have great technique. The race’s bronze medalist Luke Greenbank of Great Britain took the same stance as Murphy. “It is frustrating to know that a state sponsored doping program is underway and that there is no more effort to address it,” he said. noted after. READ Also Tottenham star Lucas Moura avoids comparing Mourinho and Pochettino The Russian Olympic Committee called the comments lack of sportsmanship. “How much our victories annoy our colleagues,” he said in a Tweeter. “Here we go again, the same old song about Russian doping is played by the old music box. Someone diligently turns the handle.

Sifan Hassan won the first round of the 5,000 on Friday, launching his possible bid for a triple gold medal. Credit… Alexandra Garcia / The New York Times TOKYO – Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands could try to do something new at the Tokyo Games: win the women’s 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters. To do that, she would need to run multiple heats in multiple events, including five races in six days next week if she makes it through the heats. She kicked off her bid for a triple gold medal on Friday night by winning her first round of the 5,000m and securing a berth in Monday night’s final. She raised her hands in muted celebration as she crossed the finish line. “I was celebrating my entry into the final,” said Hassan. “It’s a lot of pressure.” When asked if she had decided to compete in all three Olympic Games – which has been widely speculated – she replied, “Not yet. I need to talk to my trainer. Americans Elise Cranny and Karissa Schweizer also qualified for the final. “It was tough ground there, and I was really pushed around,” said Schweizer, who was bleeding from his shins after being stimulated. Hassan, 28, has become one of the most dynamic and versatile runners in the world since the 2016 Olympics, when she placed fifth in the 1,500 meters while failing to progress in her series. qualifier of the 800 meters. She signaled her meteoric rise to the 2019 world championships by winning both the 1,500 and 10,000 meters. She broke the world mile record later that year. In June, Hassan set another world record, this time in the 10,000 meters, only to be broken two days later by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey. Gidey is one of the athletes who will challenge Hassan in Tokyo. Hassan was coached by Alberto Salazar until 2019, when he was banned for four years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for breaking the rules governing banned substances. This week, Salazar was permanently banned from participating in athletics. READ Also When & where to watch all the Christmas fixtures on TV And in the last event of the competition’s opening day at the Olympic Stadium, Ethiopian Selemon Barega fended off a pair of Ugandan athletes Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo to win gold in the men’s 10,000 meters. Barega completed the final laps to beat Cheptegei, the world record holder in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters, by 0.41 seconds. Grant Fisher of the United States was fifth. It was the first time anyone other than Mo Farah of Great Britain has won the 10,000 since 2008. Farah, who doubled as the 5,000 and 10,000-meter champion at the 2012 Olympics and 2016, failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games.