Olympics Live Updates: Gymnastics Continues; U.S. and Canada Face Off in Soccer Semifinal



Current time in Tokyo: Aug. 02, 10:53 a.m.

Megan Rapinoe, right, and other U.S. players celebrating after she scored the winning penalty kick to defeat the Netherlands. The U.S. team now will play Canada. Credit… Kiichiro Sato/Associated Press TOKYO — The U.S. women’s soccer team lost a game, tied another and needed penalties to beat the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. But the team remains alive, with a semifinal game against Canada on Monday at 5 p.m. Tokyo time, 4 a.m. Eastern. Three more gymnastics event finals will also be contested at that time, with the potential highlight being Jade Carey of the United States in the women’s floor exercise. A full plate of track includes the long jump and steeplechase for men, and the discus, 100-meter hurdles and 5,000 meters for women. The long jump and hurdles are Sunday night, U.S. time, with the other events in the early hours on Monday. The U.S. beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman, still undefeated in Tokyo, plays in a round of 16 match against Lidianny Echevarria Benitez and Leila Consuelo Martinez Ortega of Cuba on Sunday night U.S. time. And the U.S. men’s baseball team faces Japan at 6 a.m. Eastern; the loser won’t be eliminated but will have a much shorter path to the gold medal. Correction : Aug. 1, 2021 Because of an editing error, the headline on an earlier version of this article misstated the soccer team that the U.S. women will play. It is Canada, not the Netherlands.

Jade Carey competes in the gymnastics women’s all-around final. She is expected to compete in the floor final on Monday. Credit… Doug Mills/The New York Times Here are some highlights of U.S. broadcast coverage on Sunday evening and overnight. Early on Monday morning, Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s soccer team head into the semifinals. Follow The New York Times for live updates when the game starts at 4 a.m. on USA Network. All times are Eastern. GYMNASTICS The women’s gymnastics apparatus finals will be presented at 7 p.m. on Sunday on NBC. MyKayla Skinner and her fellow American Jade Carey competed in the vault final, where Skinner took home the silver. Carey is expected to represent the U.S. in the floor final, which can be streamed live at 4 a.m. on Monday on Peacock. Coverage will also be presented at 8 p.m. on Monday on NBC. TRACK & FIELD Additional track & field finals and qualifying rounds will air live on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. on USA Network. Peacock will also present live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds on Monday morning starting at 6:20 a.m. The men’s 800-meter semifinal on Sunday in Tokyo. Credit… Alexandra Garcia/The New York Times BEACH VOLLEYBALL Live coverage of the women’s beach volleyball elimination rounds will feature the Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman playing Cuba beginning at 8 p.m. tonight on NBC. Canada will play Spain at 9 p.m. on CNBC. BASKETBALL In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team will face France in its final game of group play. USA Network will air the game live at 12:30 a.m. on Monday. With a victory, the U.S. will advance to the quarterfinals. SOCCER Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s soccer team will play Canada in the semifinals at 4 a.m. on Monday on USA Network, with a spot in the gold medal match on the line. BASEBALL The U.S. baseball team, featuring former M.L.B. players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, will face Japan in the playoff round live at 6 a.m. on Monday on NBCSN. Correction : Aug. 1, 2021 Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this article misidentified the silver medalist in the women’s gymnastics vault final. It was McKayla Skinner, not Jade Carey.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who was born in El Paso but moved to Italy as a baby, after winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 9.80 seconds. Credit… Doug Mills/The New York Times Before Sunday, an Italian man had never won an Olympic medal in the 100-meter dash in the Games’ 125-year history. Now, Lamont Marcell Jacobs is the first from Italy to hold the title of world’s fastest man. Jacobs set a European record in the men’s 100-meter dash on Sunday, finishing in 9.80 seconds, to win the gold medal. Jacobs, a 26-year-old sprinter and long jumper, was born in El Paso to an Italian mother and an African American father. When his father, a soldier in the United States Army, was transferred to South Korea, he and his mother moved to Italy. His parents separated when he was an infant, but Jacobs reconnected with his father for the first time a year ago, according to The Associated Press. After his 100-meter-dash victory on Sunday, he said that finding his father was part of his mental preparation for the Games. READ Also Can Ogbeche and Le Fondre click together for Mumbai? 10-man Jamshedpur FC ward off Mumbai's attacking riches! “I never saw my dad from that time,” Jacobs said. “But I started to speak with him one year ago for the first time. This helped me arrive here with a good mentality.” Jacobs, whose Instagram handle is @crazylongjumper, a moniker he has inked on his body, along with the names of his three children and his partner, began competing in athletics at 9 years old, gravitating to sprinting and long jump, according to the Tokyo Olympics website. He made his first impression at the national level while competing in long jump. In 2016, he won the Italian Athletics Championships in long jump with a distance of 7.89 meters. In 2018, he claimed his first 100-meter-dash title and began closing in on the event’s difficult 10-second barrier. And this year, in May, he set the Italian record in the 100-meters with a time of 9.95 seconds and became the 150th person in history to finish the race in under 10 seconds. With the Italian record secured, Jacobs set his sights on the Olympics. From the first time he stepped on the track, he told Corriere Della Sera, he dreamed of becoming an Olympian. “On my bedroom wall I had the newspaper page of the famous Carl Lewis commercial with him wearing stiletto heels in the starting blocks,” he said. “But my idol as a child was Andrew Howe who, like me, is mixed race and half-American. I could identify with him.”

Simone Biles, center, with teammate Jordan Chiles during the individual all-around gymnastics final on Thursday. Credit… Doug Mills/The New York Times Simone Biles has withdrawn from her third individual apparatus final of the Olympics, leaving only one event where she can choose to compete. Biles on Sunday withdrew from the floor exercise final, which was scheduled for Monday, U.S.A. Gymnastics said in a statement. She had previously said that she would not compete in the uneven bars or vault finals, which are scheduled for Sunday night. Her last potential event in the Tokyo Games would be the balance beam, and U.S.A. Gymnastics said she would make a decision soon. “Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone,” the organization said in a statement. MyKayla Skinner, another American, will take Biles’s place in the vault final. On the floor exercise, Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will move into Biles’s spot. Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, was expected to repeat as all-around champion, but she withdrew from the all-around and the team final last week, citing mental health issues. She said that she was not mentally prepared to compete and that she was also dealing with a common gymnastics problem of her losing bearings while performing daring maneuvers in the air. She exited the team final after the vault, and was in the stands to watch her teammate Sunisa Lee win the all-around. Lee was the fifth straight American woman to win that event, following Carly Patterson in 2004, Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012 and Biles in 2016. Lee’s next chance at a medal will be on Sunday in the uneven bars, her best event.

Raven Saunders, who won silver in the shot put, said her gesture on the medal podium was “for oppressed people.” Credit… Hannah Mckay/Reuters TOKYO — In the morning, Raven Saunders of the United States captured the silver medal in the shot put. At night, Saunders delivered the first political demonstration on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics when she raised her arms and crossed them in the shape of an “X” after receiving her medal, setting the stage for a standoff between the International Olympic Committee and Olympic leaders for the United States. The organizations have conflicting rules and views regarding the exercise of free speech during the Olympics. Asked after the medal ceremony as she walked toward a phalanx of television cameras about the meaning of the gesture, Saunders said it was “for oppressed people.” Minutes later, an American fencer, Race Imboden, went to the podium at a different venue after the United States took the bronze medal in foil. He had a circled “X” written on his hand. In 2019, Imboden knelt during the playing of the national anthem at the Pan Am Games. Photos taken during Sunday’s bronze medal match show that Imboden did not have the symbol on his hand during the competition. It was unclear what the meaning of the mark was, but American Olympics officials said they had begun to hear in recent days that athletes were planning protests. The I.O.C. and its counterparts for the United States quickly said the other party would be handling the matter. From the I.O.C.’s perspective, Saunders’s gesture looked to be a clear violation of the organization’s prohibition on political demonstrations on the podium or during competitions, even though the organization in recent months has relaxed its rules against demonstration in other areas the Olympic committee controls. READ Also Inter Milan eye Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has a different set of rules and has said it will no longer punish athletes who exercise their free speech rights, so long as they are not expressing hate.

Gianmarco Tamberi celebrated his win after agreeing to a tie with Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar in the men’s high jump. Credit… Alexandra Garcia/The New York Times In the men’s high jump, Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar matched each other all evening until both failed to clear 7 feet 10 inches on three straight tries. They were facing the equivalent of sudden-death overtime when one of the officials, citing an obscure rule, asked them if they wanted to settle for a tie instead. “Can we have two golds?” Barshim asked him. Assured that they could, Tamberi and Barshim embraced, their bromance on display. “He’s one of my best friends,” Barshim said. “We’re always together.” Barshim was so excited, he broke his sunglasses. “It’s OK,” he said. “I’ve got like 50 pairs.” After missing the 2016 Olympics because of a leg injury, Tamberi kept his cast and wrote “Road to Tokyo 2020” on it. When the Games were postponed last year, he scratched out “2020” and wrote “2021.” On Sunday, he took the cast with him to the stadium as a reminder of his hard work. Tamberi secured his gold medal only minutes before his countryman Lamont Marcell Jacobs won gold in the men’s 100-meter dash. Jacobs said he had felt inspired. Only then, he said, did the goal of winning his race seem plausible. “Olympic champions,” Jacobs said, “for us and for Italy.”

Video Kristina Timanovskaya, a Belarusian sprinter, said she sought protection in Japan after the Belarus Olympic Committee tried and failed to send her home, following an Instagram post in which she criticized her coaches for registering her for the wrong event. Credit Credit… Issei Kato/Reuters A Belarusian sprinter said on Sunday that she was under the protection of the Japanese police after her country’s Olympic Committee tried and failed to forcibly deport her after she criticized her coaches for registering her for the wrong event. The sprinter, Kristina Timanovskaya, announced on Sunday night via Instagram that she had sought protection in Japan because she feared for her safety in Belarus, where the country’s strongman leader, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, in power for 27 years, has sought to stifle any dissent. “I am afraid that in Belarus they might put me in jail,” Ms. Timanovskaya told the independent Belarusian news portal Zerkalo.io. “I am not afraid that I will be fired or kicked out of the national team, I am worried about my safety. And I think that at the moment it is not safe for me in Belarus.” The Belarusian National Olympic Committee, which is run by Mr. Lukashenko’s eldest son, Victor Lukashenko, said on Sunday that it had withdrawn Ms. Timanovskaya from the Games because of her “emotional and psychological state” after consulting with a doctor. Ms. Timanovskaya denied being examined by any doctors and said she was in good physical and psychological health. She said she had been forcibly removed from her country’s team because “I spoke on my Instagram about the negligence of our coaches.” In a video taken at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, she asked the International Olympic Committee for support. In a statement, the I.O.C. said it was researching the situation. “The I.O.C. has seen the reports in the media,” the statement said, and “is looking into it.” Ms. Timanovskaya, 24, was to participate in the Olympic Games for the first time this summer in the 200-meter sprint. But she said was informed that she would be running the 4×400-meter relay race because some team members had not taken enough antidoping tests to qualify for the event.

The saving grace of these strange Olympics: Tokyo’s 24-hour convenience stores, or conbini, as they are known in Japan. Credit… James Hill for The New York Times TOKYO — Noodle joints, skewer shops, sushi counters. Those of us who are here covering the Games stare at it all through tinted glass on languid bus rides from one Olympic venue to another. This is for good reason. Japan is in a state of emergency. Coronavirus cases are on the rise. Unleashing thousands of foreigners like me, an American journalist, into a city — to its restaurants and bars and stores — would be imprudent. But we do need to eat. Enter the saving grace of these Olympics, the glue holding the whole thing together: Tokyo’s 24-hour convenience stores, or conbini, as they are known in Japan. They have quickly become a primary source of sustenance — and, more surprisingly, culinary enjoyment — for many visitors navigating one of the strangest Games in history. READ Also Arteta says Arsenal goals will come: It´s pure maths! All of us — athletes, team staff members, officials and journalists — are largely prohibited from venturing anywhere but our hotels and the Olympic venues. Trips outside this so-called bubble cannot exceed 15 minutes. We can’t traverse the galaxy of food outside the Olympic limits, but a conbini contains a culinary world unto itself, a bounty of bento boxes, fried meats, sushi, noodles galore and all manner of elaborate plastic-wrapped meals and rare snacks. In the lobby of the main press building, a Lawson store heaves each day with multinational crowds scavenging for their next meal. The 7-Eleven outside my hotel hums with activity long after midnight, as people returning from late events gaze, frozen by choice, upon unending rows of ready-to-eat foodstuffs, looking to match component parts into a perfectly bespoke meal. Even athletes have been spotted carrying overstuffed shopping bags of snacks.

Medals were awarded on Sunday in the men’s and women’s BMX freestyle events. Credit… Chang W. Lee/The New York Times TOKYO — The middle weekend of any Olympics is always a big one. Swimming wraps up, track gets going, and the team events approach their knockout stages. And the deluge of events at the Tokyo Games seems to have reached a peak on Sunday. The fastest man in the world is Marcell Jacobs of Italy. He won gold in the 100-meter dash with a time of 9.80 seconds. Fred Kerley of the United States won the silver. Caeleb Dressel of the United States won his fourth gold medal of the Games in the 50-meter freestyle. Emma McKeon of Australia won her third gold in the women’s 50 free. In an uncharacteristically exciting 1,500-meter freestyle, Bobby Finke of the United States came from behind in the last 50 meters to win. The United States has never lost a men’s medley relay in any Olympics it has competed in, and despite a challenge from Britain, the Americans won it again in Tokyo, setting a world record and earning Dressel yet another gold medal, his fifth. Australia won the women’s medley, edging the U.S., and making McKeon only the second woman to collect seven medals in one Olympics. In golf, Xander Schauffele of the United States won the first gold medal for the United States since 1904 (it should be noted that golf was not held at the Games between 1904 and 2016). Rory Sabbatini, a South African playing for Slovakia, the country of his wife’s birth, was second. In gymnastics event finals, Rebeca Andrade, the all-around silver medalist, won gold in the women’s vault, while MyKayla Skinner of the United States won the silver. Nina Derwael of Belgium won the uneven bars, with Sunisa Lee of the U.S. third. Artem Dolgopyat of Israel won the men’s floor exercise, and Max Whitlock of Britain won the pommel horse. You already saw the BMX riders race; on Sunday, they did tricks on their bikes in the freestyle competition, which is new to these Games. Charlotte Worthington of Britain won the women’s competition, with Hannah Roberts of the United States second. Logan Martin of Australia won the men’s event. The first track final of the day was women’s shot put. Gong Lijiao of China won gold, and Raven Saunders of the United States took silver. In tennis, Alexander Zverev of Germany defeated Karen Khachanov of Russia, 6-3, 6-1, to win the men’s singles. The Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in women’s doubles. And Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev won an all-Russian mixed doubles final. The featherweight Duke Ragan of the United States clinched a men’s boxing medal with a win in his quarterfinal, as did the super heavyweight Richard Torrez. Katherine Nye won a silver, the first medal at the Games for the United States in weight lifting. In yachting, the Laser events concluded with Australia winning the men’s gold and Denmark the women’s. The Chinese divers Shi Tingmao and Wang Han were 1-2 in women’s springboard diving, with the American Krysta Palmer in third. Adeline Gray of the United States advanced to a gold medal wrestling match with a 3-2 victory over Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan. The United States earned a second consecutive bronze medal in men’s team foil fencing, defeating Japan.