Olympics means gathering of the best athletes from all over the world- broken Djokovic’s dream of ‘Golden Slam’

Atmaram Bhati

Olympics means gathering of the best athletes from all over the world. No player wants to leave here without a medal but, the medal is worn around the neck of the one who with physical strength and strong mentality on the field, defeats his opponents and becomes the winner. There are many such players who are the toppers in every competition in their game. All the records are in his name. But, his dream remains unfulfilled in the face of the psychological pressure of becoming a winner in the great Kumbh of sports. One more name has been added to the list of such players this time. That name is the number one player of tennis Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Today, Djokovic has equaled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have won the most 20 Grand Slams. Tennis’s prestigious four Grand Slams have their names. But still he could not fulfill his dream of becoming a winner in the biggest sporting event of the world. This time in Tokyo, when two big players Roger Federer and Nadal refused to participate in tennis, everyone believed that Djokovic would have a chance to easily win the gold medal here. Along with this, by winning the title of US Open to be held in August, he will also make history of being the player to complete the Golden Slam in the men’s category. But perhaps under pressure to become an Olympic champion, he crashed out of the medal race in the semi-finals itself.

11 Beijing Olympic bronze medalist Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals as he easily beat his opponents and previous Olympic bronze-winning host Japan’s Kei Nishikori in two straight sets on his way to the quarter-finals in Tokyo, Tennis Not only the lovers, Djokovic himself was also confident that he would return with a gold medal this time. However, defending US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev at the door of the semi-finals came back from a 1-6 loss in the first set to register a 6-3, 6-1 victory in both the subsequent sets to win Novak Djokovic’s Olympic gold at the Golden Slam. Breaking his dream, he himself managed to win the gold by defeating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 in the title match. After losing Khachanov too could not restrain himself and instead of keeping his racket in the bag, he broke it and threw it.

It is said that even overconfidence sometimes turns fatal. The same thing happened with Djokovic. After losing in the semi-finals, Djokovic also had the opportunity to win a second bronze medal for his country and himself after 2008. But the semi-final loss affected him so much that he could not play his natural game even against Spain’s Pablo Carreo Busta in the bronze medal match. On the contrary, when the match went into the third set and he made mistakes, he lost his cool and threw the racket once over the net and the second time off the field.

Not only Djokovic, world number two player Andrei Medvedev also lost in the quarter-finals. At the same time, there was even more sensation in the women’s section when Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who recently won Wimbledon in the absence of Serena, in the first match and number two Naomi Osaka of Japan, who won the US Open last year, in the third round. Got out Due to this, the opportunity to become the winner in the Olympics this time got the new talent Belinda Bencic of Switzerland who defeated Markerta Vondrusova of Czech Republic in the title match.





