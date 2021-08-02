Olympics officials are still negotiating a response to a U.S. podium protest.

The standoff over free speech between the International Olympic Committee and US Olympic officials continued on Monday, as the IOC pondered what to do if Americans refused to penalize an athlete for breaking rules limiting protests on the medal podium.

On Sunday night, Raven Saunders, an American shot putter, delivered the first political demonstration on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics when she raised her arms and crossed them in an X shape shortly after receiving her silver medal .

She made the gesture at the end of the ceremony, during a shoot for photographers after the medal ceremony and the Chinese national anthem played for the winner, Gong Lijiao.

As Saunders left, she told reporters her act was “for the oppressed.”

Mark Adams, the IOC’s chief spokesperson, said on Monday that the leaders of both organizations and World Athletics, the international athletics governing body, were in talks.