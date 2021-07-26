Olympics Prime Time TV Coverage: Monday Night
Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States for Monday night, including women’s beach volleyball, women’s basketball and several swimming events. All hours are oriental.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL April Ross and Alix Klineman of the United States, who won their first game against China this weekend, face Spain in a group game from Shiokaze Park on CNBC at 8 p.m. ET.
GYMNASTIC NBC Primetime will broadcast the men’s gymnastics team final at 8:30 pm The American men have failed to win a medal at the Olympics since placing third at the 2008 Games in Beijing.
WATER POLO CNBC to broadcast men’s water polo match against South Africa at 9 p.m.
SWIMMING NBC will host the men’s and women’s swimming finals in events such as the men’s 200-meter freestyle, the men’s and women’s 100-meter backstroke and the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, all starting at 9:30 pm After losing the 400-meter swim Free against Ariarne Titmus of Australia, Katie Ledecky will try to win gold in the 200-meter freestyle.
TENNIS America’s Frances Tiafoe will face Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the men’s singles, which starts at 10 p.m. on the Olympic Channel. After the match, the Olympic Channel will also broadcast the third round matches in the women’s singles and the quarter-finals in the men’s and women’s doubles.
BASKETBALL USA Network to broadcast women’s game against Nigeria at 12:40 am
