Olympics Schedule Day 12: Gymnastics, Basketball, Soccer

Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Tuesday morning. All hours are oriental.

GYMNASTIC The event finals continue, with all eyes on Simone Biles on the beam. Sunisa Lee, the all-around champion, will also compete on the apparatus. The finals of the men’s events will consist of the parallel bars and the horizontal bar. Coverage begins at 4 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, and The New York Times will cover it live from 2:45 a.m.

FOOTBALL Mexico faces Brazil in the semifinals at 4 a.m. on NBC Sports Network. Spanish coverage begins at 3 a.m. on Telemundo. Japan plays Spain at 7 a.m. on NBC SN.

BASKETBALL In the men’s quarter-finals, Italy will face France at 4:15 a.m. and Australia will face Argentina at 8 a.m., both on USA Network.

STRUGGLE Medals are awarded in Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle. Coverage begins at 5:15 a.m. on the Olympic Network.