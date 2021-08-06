Olympics Schedule Day 13: Allyson Felix, Women’s Soccer and More
An action-packed Friday night in Tokyo (Friday morning in the US) includes television coverage of the climax of the women’s football tournament and the men’s bronze medal game. In a busy track and field schedule, sprinter Allyson Felix will look to match or surpass Carl Lewis as America’s most decorated track athlete. All times are eastern and are subject to network changes.
FOOTBALL A replay of the women’s bronze medal match between the United States and Australia airs on NBCSN at 1:30 a.m. The men’s bronze medal match between Mexico and Japan kicks off at 5 a.m. on USA, Telemundo and Universo. Then at 8 a.m., Canada and Sweden meet in the women’s gold medal game against the United States.
WATER POLO Greece and Hungary meet in a men’s semi-final game at 2:30 am on CNBC.
ATHLETICS Coverage of the women’s 20-kilometer walk begins at 3:30 a.m. on NBCSN. Later coverage on NBCOlympics.com will include Felix’s candidacy for a 10th Olympic medal in the women’s 400-meter final (8:35 a.m.), as well as the finals in the women’s 4×100-meter relay (9:30 a.m.), the 1,500m. women’s meters (8:50 a.m.), men’s 5,000-meter (8 a.m.), men’s 4×100-meter relay (9:50 a.m.) and women’s javelin throw (7:50 a.m.). Round 1 of the men’s 4×400-meter relay will also air on NBCOlympics.com at 7:25 a.m.
DIVING The men’s platform finals continue until 4:30 a.m. in the United States.
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS The qualifying round airs in the US at 4:30 a.m.
HANDBALL France faces Sweden in the women’s semi-final at 5:15 am on NBCSN.
STRUGGLE Starting at 5:15 a.m., the Olympic Channel offers medal matches in the 74 kilograms and 125 kilograms men’s freestyle categories and the 53 kilograms women’s freestyle category, as well as semi-final matches in three other divisions. A replay starts at 9 a.m., also on the Olympic Channel.
BASKETBALL Japan and France will meet in the women’s semi-finals at 7 a.m. on NBCSN.
CYCLING Coverage from 7 a.m. in the US includes Madison’s women’s finals and men’s and women’s sprints.
VOLLEYBALL Brazil and South Korea will meet in the women’s semi-finals at 9 a.m. on NBCSN.
FIELD HOCKEY The women’s gold medal match between the Netherlands and Argentina will be broadcast at 10 a.m. in the United States.
