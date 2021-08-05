Olympics Schedule Day 13: Baseball, Beach Volleyball and More

Here are some highlights from the U.S. broadcast schedule Thursday night and overnight. All times are eastern and subject to network changes.

ATHLETICS The gold medals are up for grabs tonight. NBC will cover the men’s 400-meter final, the men’s decathlon final, the women’s heptathlon final and more, all starting at 8 p.m.

WATER POLO One of the best American teams at the Olympics is the one you might never have seen. The women’s water polo team face off against Russia in this 9 p.m. rerun on NBC Sports Network.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL Undefeated duo April Ross and Alix Klineman aim for victory in this gold medal match against Australia, which airs at 10:30 p.m. on NBC.