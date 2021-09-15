Om Birla laments MPs’ behavior: Whether inside or outside the house, MPs should adhere to high standards of discipline and civility

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has underlined the importance of maintaining discipline and decency in Parliament and the Legislature. He has lamented the inappropriate behavior of some MPs in recent years. On Wednesday, Birla said MPs should adhere to the highest standards of decency in their work and inside and outside the House. They represent the highest democratic institution. His behavior is ideal for other organizations.Speaking at the 81st All India Presiding Officers’ Conference held at the Parliament House, the Speaker said, Where members are privileged to carry out their parliamentary duties uninterruptedly. At the same time, certain responsibilities are also associated with these privileges.

“As the highest democratic institution, we are the norm for other institutions in the country and we must maintain the highest level of discipline and decency in our work,” he said.

Birla lamented that the incidents of rude behavior of the people’s representatives have increased in recent times. He said that this tarnished the image of these institutions.

He said that the credibility of the legislature is related to the role and conduct of its members and therefore they are expected to adhere to the highest standards of decency inside and outside the legislature.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha said, “It is time to think and reflect on the code of conduct of the people’s representatives individually and collectively.”

Rajya Sabha Vice President and Presiding Officer of the Legislature Harivansh also attended the conference. Birla said various conferences on the subject were held in 1992, 1997 and 2001. The implementation of the resolutions and decisions taken in those conferences requires a collective and coordinated effort from the presiding officer, the leader and the whip of all parties.

The Speaker said that it has been decided to hold the centenary celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee on December 4-5, 2021. According to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the 81st All-India Presiding Officers’ Council was also addressed by Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Duarte Pacheco, Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka and Guyana Parliament Speaker Manzoor Nadir.

They include Mohammed Nasheed, President of the People’s Majlis of the Maldives, Gombojavin Jandanshatar, President of the State Great Hurral of Mongolia, Professor Peter Katjavi, President of the National Assembly of Namibia, and Mahinda Yapa Abvardhana, Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament. Jacob Francis Mudenda, President of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, Mauritius