om prakash rajbhar slams amit shah over corona guidelines violation question on EC

UP Election: On the talk of a rift in the SP alliance for the UP elections, Rajbhar said that this is a rumour, BJP is spreading such things.

During the election campaign in western Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah was seen campaigning without a mask, while Subhaspa leader OP Rajbhar targeted him and said that the Election Commission is not seeing Shah’s face without a mask. Why is no action taken against them? Rajbhar said that Shah is spreading corona from door to door. But no action is being taken against them. While cases have been registered against other leaders under the Corona Protocol. Rajbhar has alleged that the commission is adopting double standards.

Rajbhar once again reiterated that Akhilesh should be made CM and said that the government is going to be formed in UP under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. Seeing this, BJP is shocked. This is the reason why BJP leaders are giving nonsense statements. An attempt is being made to make the election Hindu-Muslim. Rajbhar further said that BJP can do whatever it wants, but the public has made up its mind to show it the way out.

Regarding the ongoing tussle in the SP alliance, Rajbhar said that these things are fabricated. Where some things don’t go up and down. He said that Akhilesh Yadav will fix everything. He is trying his best to coordinate with the allies by holding constant consultations with them. Rajbhar said that all these things are being blown up by the BJP.

Rajbhar further said that the way OBC has gone in UP, its government has been formed. This time 38 percent of Dalit votes are with Akhilesh. This is the reason why Akhilesh Yadav is coming in 2022. Omprakash Rajbhar said that we are kingmakers. There is a history of the last 70 years, the one whom the backwards wanted has got the throne.

The SubhSP chief said that the government changes when 38 per cent ultra backward and ultra dalit votes take a turn. This class was with the Samajwadi Party, so its government was formed. When he was with BSP, his government was formed and when he was with BJP, he brought it to power. Now it has come with Akhilesh.