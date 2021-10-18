Om Puri Birthday: The actor was separated from his wife Nandita Puri after she disclosed his affairs in ‘Unlikely Hero: Om Puri’

Om Puri Birthday: Today (October 18) is the birthday of Om Puri, the veteran actor of Hindi cinema. He left a deep impression of his acting in art cinema to commercial cinema. Om Puri’s personal life was also very much discussed. Especially when his biography ‘Unlikely Hero: The Story of Om Puri’ was published. The book was written by Om Puri’s second wife Nandita Puri, who had created a big storm in his life.

Many relationships of Om Puri were published in this book with real names on which Om Puri was very angry. He had accused Nandita of maligning her image. Nandita had mentioned in the book that when Om Puri was 14 years old, he had a physical relationship with a 55-year-old woman working in the house.

Nandita had mentioned another relationship with Om Puri in the book. He wrote that Om Puri was also in a relationship with a woman who looked after his ailing father. According to the book, Om Puri and the woman had a physical relationship. After the book was published, Om Puri had said that Nandita has brought down his image among his fans.

Om Puri said that there are some things between husband and wife that should remain a secret, but Nandita dropped those things to such an extent that she also feels bad after listening.

Rajat Sharma also questioned him about Om Puri’s first relationship. When Om Puri reached ‘Aapki Adalat’, Rajat Sharma asked him a question, in response to which Om Puri said, ‘You tell me one thing, is it the fault of a 14-year-old child or that of a 55-year-old woman? ‘

Talking about her second relationship, she had said, ‘When my father was 80 years old, she used to take care of him. At that time terrorism was at its peak in Punjab. I had 3 nephews who used to study. I used to stay out for many days for shooting, then she used to take care of everyone. And I was related to him. I was not even married then and she was a divorced woman.

Nandita Puri’s book mixed such poison in Om Puri’s married life that both had come to the verge of divorce. However, both of them did not divorce in view of their son Ishaan and started living separately. The tussle between the two continued till the death of Om Puri.