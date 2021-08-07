Oman invites domestic giants Mumbai for 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs ahead of T20 World Cup 2021

The T20 World Cup organized by India will now be played in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Earlier, Oman Cricket has invited the Mumbai Ranji team to Oman to play T20 and ODI series.

The arrangement will be made by Oman Cricket (OC) chief Pankaj Khimji mainly to provide some practice matches to the Oman national team, which will participate in the T20 World Cup in October-November. The invitation was sent by Oman Cricket Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Duleep Mendis to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Sanjay Naik. According to reports, the MCA has accepted the invitation, which was confirmed by Mendis, the former Sri Lankan captain.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Mendis has said that yes the team from Mumbai will travel and the details are being worked out. He said the team from Mumbai will travel to Oman and work is on.

MCA officials, who confirmed the tour, have said that the Mumbai squad for the Oman tour will be finalized after the selectors consult coach Amol Majumdar. It is noteworthy that former Indian cricketer and Mumbai team selector Ghulam Parkar had worked in Oman for a long time before returning to Mumbai recently.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced the groups for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to November 14. Arch rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of Super 12. The groups have been decided on the basis of team rankings as of March 20, 2021.

Let us tell you that the group matches of T20 World Cup will be organized in two rounds. It has been named Round-1 and Super-12. There will be eight teams in Round 1. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified automatically. Apart from this, six other teams have confirmed their places through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. These eight teams are divided into two groups, Group-A and Group-B.





