Ombudsman scheme to provide cost-free redress of customer complaints: RBI

RBI said in a statement that the scheme adopts the approach of ‘One Nation One Lokpal’ by neutralizing the jurisdiction of the Reserve Bank’s Ombudsman mechanism.

If banks, NBFCs and payment system operators do not resolve customer complaints within 30 days, then under the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme – 2021, free of cost customer complaints relating to deficiency in services rendered by RBI regulated entities will be resolved. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme-2021 through video conference. The scheme integrates the existing three Ombudsman Schemes of RBI – Banking Ombudsman Scheme 2006, Ombudsman Scheme 2018 for Non-Banking Financial Companies and Ombudsman Scheme 2019 for Digital Transactions.

Apart from integrating the three existing schemes, it also covers non-scheduled primary co-operative banks with deposits of Rs 50 crore or more. A center has been set up at Reserve Bank of India, Chandigarh for initial processing of complaints received by post, directly or by email in any language. RBI said in a statement that the scheme adopts the approach of ‘One Nation One Lokpal’ by neutralizing the jurisdiction of the Reserve Bank’s Ombudsman mechanism.

“The customer complaints relating to deficiency in services provided by RBI regulated entities, if not responded to or resolved within a period of 30 days, will be processed by the RBI under a scheme,” the statement said. : Fee solution will be given. ” A complaint can also be lodged through a special portal prepared for this.

Referring to the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS), Modi said its aim is to further improve the grievance redressal system. This will enable better resolution of customer complaints against entities that come under the regulation of the central bank. Under the Integrated Lokpal Scheme, other Lokpal schemes will be subsumed in it. This will lead to a ombudsman system for the entire financial sector.

PM said, “With this scheme the concept of ‘One Nation-One Lokpal’ has become a reality.” Modi said that the grievance redressal system should be strong in any democracy. The Integrated Lokpal Scheme will help in this direction in the long run. Similarly, retail direct scheme will enable everyone to be inclusive of the economy, he added. With this, the middle class, employees, small traders and senior citizens will be able to invest their small savings in government securities in a direct and safe manner.