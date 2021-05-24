OMG! BTS’ Jungkook makes SHOCKING confession; survived only on water before Butter shoot – here’s why





When you’re even half a BTS fan, you’d nicely know the way a lot Jungkook likes to eat. Each self-respecting ARMY member is aware of that Jungkook is a complete foodie and might’t do with out savouring all that he likes to gorge on, which is why this latest replace in regards to the BTS member will go away you gobsmacked. We have discovered that Jungkook had not too long ago lived only on water and it wasn’t for a day or two. Nope… it was 5 whole days. So, what made him starve for such a very long time. Would you consider it if we stated it needed to do with the band’s new chartbuster track, Butter? Effectively, consider it as a result of confession comes from the singer himself. Additionally Learn – Do you know BTS members RM, Suga and J-Hope fought one another to pen the lyrics of Butter?

The confession got here throughout a reside chat session, the place Jungkook stated, “I didn’t eat in any respect for 5 days throughout that point,” to which J-Hope replied, “You actually don’t have any cheek fats.” Jungkook then stated, “I only drank water for 5 days,” which prompted V to say, “Wow water for 5 days?” Try them conversing the identical in Korean under: Additionally Learn – BTS: Have you learnt who amongst V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jungkook spends essentially the most on garments? Discover out HERE

?저 때 진짜 5일동안 한끼도 안먹었는데

?너 진짜 볼살이 하나도 없어

?5일동안 물 밖에 안 먹었어

?와 5일동안 물? 와 정구기 뮤비 찍을려고 5일동안 물 밖에 안 먹엇대..ㄷㄷ 그래서 뮤비에 대존잘류 나왓구나 pic.twitter.com/JPk8s7TDWx — 피크? (@peachcrushJK) May 21, 2021

Effectively, the dedication and sacrifice paid off as a result of Jungkook is trying nothing in need of superb within the Butter music video. That being stated, a number of ARMY members expressed concern over his actions on-line, with one consumer saying, “That’s actually superb, however I hope he’ll eat at the very least one meal a day.” One other stated, “Jungkook is a perfectionist. I do know he’ll do every thing superb on his personal, however I hope he’ll eat at the very least one meal. My coronary heart breaks for him,” whereas yet one more added, “How can he try this? It will need to have been so arduous for him. It’s not straightforward being an idol.” Additionally Learn – Billboard Music Awards 2021: Nick Jonas cannot take his eyes off Priyanka Chopra’s attractive, thigh-high-slit robe and we do not blame him – view pics

Effectively, we guess Jungkook is now chomping on all his favourite meals.

