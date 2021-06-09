OMG! BTS leader RM releases a SURPRISE new song titled ‘Bicycle’ for the K-Pop band’s Festa 2021 celebration – deets inside





This is a mega-surprise that is certain to ship you to seventh heaven with euphoria in the event you're a diehard BTS fan. As the world renonwned K-Pop bend get learn t to have a good time their eight anniversary, titled BTS Festa 2021, the leader of the group, RM, has given ARMY (that is what BTS followers the world over consult with themselves as) a deal with they're going to always remember, and would solely improve their pleasure as the date for FESTA 2021 attracts close to. What's it? Properly, we all know the suspense is insufferable, so right here goes. RM has flagged off the celebrations a bit early (though the date for FESTA stays the similar), by dropping a shock new song, titled 'Bicycle'. Unbelievable, proper?

Followers had been earlier speculating that a new single could also be on the method as a a part of the annual occasion, and go away it to BTS to not disappoint ARMY. And that is not all – the single was adopted by the launch of two new remixes of the band's erstwhile chartbusters, Sweeter and Cooler, that are, in flip, each devoted to its newest chartbuster, Butter – BTS' second English-language song after Dynamite, launched on twenty first Could. Anyway, try the Bicycle song under:

In the meantime, ARMY goes into overdrive to arrange itself for thirteenth and 14th June, the two dates earmarked for BTS Festa 2021. Are you additionally excited for the fest? Will you, too, be following each minute improvement main as much as it after which be hooked onto it for two entire days the second it drops on-line? Tweet and tell us @bollywood_life .

