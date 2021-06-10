OMG! Did Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor just confirm Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s relationship?
The love-affair of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has been grabbing the headlines for fairly someday now. Whereas the duo has remained mum on their relationship, Anil Kapoor’s son and Mirzya actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has just confirmed about their romance. Throughout a chat with Zoom, when requested, which business relationship hearsay he believes is true or a PR transfer? Harsh replied, “Vicky and Katrina are collectively, that’s true” however shortly added, “Am I going to get in bother for it?”
Katrina and Vicky have been noticed collectively on a number of events, be it the Bachchan’s Diwali bash or the Ambani’s Holi get together. It was being assumed that the rumoured couple have been reportedly on their New 12 months trip accompanied by their siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.
On the skilled entrance, Vicky Kaushal will likely be subsequent seen in Sardar Udham Singh. Speaking concerning the movie, it’s primarily based on the lifetime of a freedom fighter named Udham Singh, who shot Brigadier-Normal Reginald Dyer, Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab, useless to avenge the notorious Jallianwala Bagh Bloodbath of 1919. THe movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya have penned the script that has been extensively shot throughout Europe, Russia, London, Eire, Germany and India.
Alternatively, Katrina Kaif will likely be subsequent seen in Sooryavanshi, which options Akshay Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Kumud Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Vivan Bhatena and Sikander Kher, with particular appearances from Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. The movie was speculated to launch on April 30 however has been postponed because of the second wave of COVID-19. It’s been bankrolled below the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Movies.
