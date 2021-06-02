OMG! Samantha Akkineni locked herself in a room for 3 days before shooting for The Family Man 2 – here’s why





Samantha Akkineni (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) will quickly be making her net collection debut wit hthe eagerly awaited second season of The Family Man, created by Raj & DK of Go Goa Gone and Stree fame, and costarring an ensemble forged headed by Manoj Bajpayee, and supported by Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar and Shreya Dhanwanthary. In fact, Samantha Akkineni’s casting has generated the utmost buzz for The Family Man 2 each as a result of she’s the largest star on board and likewise attributable to all of the controversy her casting has created. Additionally Learn – Bobby Deol starrer Aashram 2 will get authorized discover for ‘degrading Hindu faith’

Holding all of the controversy surrounding The Family Man 2 apart, do you know the sort of rigorous bodily coaching the actress put herself via to prep for her function. For starters, she would do hours of bodily coaching day by day and put her physique via the grind to the extent that stories have claimed she has taken literal physique blows and aches to get into the pores and skin of her character. Sources near Sam have additionally claimed that the actress performed hours oh her personal analysis aside from what the makers apprised her about Raji to make sure that she will get the look, mannerisms and general physique language of the character good. Additionally Learn – PM Narendra Modi biopic to re-release, making it the primary film to hit theatres as soon as they reopen on fifteenth October

That is not all although – stated sources have additionally said that Samantha Akkineni had locked herself in a room for three complete and by no means interacted with anybody in order to be happy together with her prep for her character. Wow, going by all of the speak, we certain cannot wait to see what Sam is brining to the desk in The Family Man 2, which drops on 4th June. Additionally Learn – Aashram teaser: A decided Darshan Kumaar will do no matter it takes to unravel the reality

