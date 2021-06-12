OMG! Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge and ace dancer Shilpa Shetty decides to brush up her dancing skills from THIS contestant





Sony Leisure Tv’s children dance actuality present, Super Dancer – Chapter 4, will see a ‘Guru-Shishya Ki Adla-Badli’ particular this weekend, through which viewers will get to see the contestants being interchanged between super-gurus on the present. Anshika Rajput, who’ll be paired with super-guru Vartika Jha, is about to nail her act and gave a efficiency filled with power and vigour. Heaping reward of their efficiency, judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra might be heard saying that they’re like two wires coming collectively and making a spark. Additionally Learn – SAY WHAT! Judges Shilpa Shetty singles out THIS contestant because the magician of Super Dancer Chapter 4 – has she given an early signal of the winner?

Shilpa Shetty additional feedback, “Anshika you’re Mini Vartika and also you each have amazed all of us!” She went on to give the duo a ‘Seedhi Ovation’. Geeta Kapur additionally praised the duo for his or her mind-blowing act and lauded Anshika for being an excellent pupil. She mentioned, “You’re extraordinarily proficient and also you’ve justified Vartika’s choreography splendidly.” Additional on Geeta Kapur’s request, Vartika teaches Shilpa Shetty Kundra a couple of of her staple dance strikes they usually each bedazzle everybody with their mixed act. Additionally Learn – Super Dancer 4: Suniel Shetty will get emotional after seeing a spectacular efficiency on Border’s iconic Sandese Aate Hain

Vartika shares, “I contemplate myself very blessed that I obtained a possibility to educate Shilpa Ma’am a few of my strikes! What an honor! This type gesture from Shilpa Ma’am has actually motivated me to hold working arduous and observe my goals. When it comes to Anshika, even I really feel she’s a mini model of me and I actually loved performing with her.” Additionally Learn – Super Dancer Chapter 4: After watching THIS contestant dance to Haye Hukku Haye Hukku, Suniel Shetty says, ‘Mera bye hukku bye hukku bye bye ho jaata’

Watch Super Dancer – Chapter 4 this Saturday and Sunday at 8.00 pm solely on Sony TV to witness this adla-badli particular efficiency and Shilpa Shetty getting coached by Anshika Rajput.

