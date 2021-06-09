OMG! THIS childhood picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is breaking the internet





Suhana Khan, daughter of celebrity Shah Rukh Khan, has at all times shocked her followers along with her fashionable seems to be. The 20-year-old is fairly lively on social media and retains sharing her beautiful photos that always go away her followers jaw-dropped. And this time round, Suhana has taken the internet by storm after a childhood picture of hers began doing the rounds of social media. Additionally Learn – Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is tripping on Justin Bieber’s Peaches with bestie and we’re loving it – watch video

In the picture shared by one of Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram fan web page, Suhana is seen accompanied by her celebrity father and mom Gauri Khan at Ra.One’s London premiere. She is seen wearing a white frock and a jacket. She is seen holding papa SRK’s hand as she seems to be nervous and baffled seeing all the individuals gathered round her. Additionally Learn – From Sridevi-Janhvi, Gauri-Suhana to Kajol-Nysa: 9 Bollywood mother-daughter duos who look precisely alike – view pics

Final yr, Suhana had caught consideration of the social media customers when she had opened up about being bullied for her darkish pores and skin tone. She revealed how she was instructed she is ugly as a result of of her pores and skin tone since she was 12 years outdated. She mentioned she has not obtained her pores and skin lightened, including that she would by no means do it. Additionally Learn – Completely satisfied Birthday, AbRam Khan 7 UNSEEN photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest child that may make your coronary heart gush

Later, Suhana made the proper of noise after she identified that there is no Disney princess hailing from India but. Sharing an indignant picture of the common Disney princess Jasmine from Aladdin, Suhana wrote, “@disney make an Indian princess.” For the uninitiated, Disney princesses are recognized for his or her magnificence and highly effective persona.

Suhana is learning filmmaking in New York. At the moment, she is in Mumbai and spending time along with her household. She had just lately posted a video clip on Instagram Story the place she was seen having a enjoyable time along with her little brother AbRam in the pool. As the two smile at the digicam, she requested him to kiss her. AbRam gave her a peck on the cheek. She shared the video to want AbRam on his eighth birthday.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



