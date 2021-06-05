OMG! Vivek Dahiya REVEALS why he and Divyanka Tripathi CANNOT do Bigg Boss 15 – watch video





Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are reportedly going to be part of Bigg Boss 15 however Vivek Dahiya has one thing totally different to say.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are the cutest couple of telly land. Divyanka is at the moment in Cape City capturing for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Not too long ago Vivek Dahiya was noticed by the paps who requested him about Divyanka’s recreation within the actuality present. Vivek revealed that he and their total household sit collectively to take heed to Divyanka when she calls them. He shared that she is doing rather well now. Vivek was requested if he or Divyanka will take part in Bigg Boss 15. Vivek mentioned that they can not take part within the present as they can not give masala to the present. Take a look at the above interview to know extra.