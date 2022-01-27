‘Omicran generated immunity effective against delta type of corona’

A person infected with the Omicron form of the corona virus develops effective immunity, which can neutralize not only Omicron, but also other types of the virus, including Delta. This has been said in a study conducted by ICMR. The study reports that Omicron-induced immunity can neutralize the delta type of the virus. This greatly reduces the risk of re-infection from Delta. This will end Delta’s dominance in terms of spreading infection. However, the report emphasizes on making the vaccine targeting Omicron.

The study was conducted on a total of 39 people, of whom 25 had received both doses of AstraZeneca’s anti-coronavirus vaccine, eight had received both doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and six had not received any anti-coronavirus vaccine. Apart from this, 28 out of 39 people had returned from UAE, African countries, Central Asia, America and UK, while 11 people were in high-risk contacts. All these people were infected with Omicron. The study studied the IgG antibody and neutralizing antibody (NAB) response to re-infection with the original corona virus.

The report said that we found in the study that people infected with Omicron developed sufficient immunity, this neutralizing antibody can neutralize other types of corona, including Omicron and Delta. However, this study is limited. This is due to the very small number of participants in the unvaccinated group and the short post-infection period. This may be one reason for the reduced immunity against Omicron in unvaccinated people. The study, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), includes Pragya D Yadav, Gajanan N Sapkal, Rima R Sahai and Priya Abraham.