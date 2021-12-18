Omicron and Delta together can become a big threat, experts expressed the possibility of new mutations

Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Paul Burton has said that given the rapid spread of Omicron, the possibility of a super strain cannot be ruled out.

New cases of Omicron are increasing daily in the country. So far, more than 100 cases of this new variant of corona have been reported. Now experts have feared that Omicron and Delta could together become a major threat.

The delta strain of corona virus has already caused havoc all over the world this year. In India too, thousands of people lost their lives in April and May. Now, with Omicron the danger has increased manifold. Experts say that if a patient gets infected with both Delta and Omicron at the same time, then it will be a kind of super strain, which can prove to be very dangerous.

Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Paul Burton told the UK Parliament’s Science and Technology Committee that the possibility of a super strain cannot be ruled out, given the rapid spread of Omicron around the world. He told UK lawmakers that it is quite possible that the two variants could swap genes. This can lead to a more dangerous strain. Although experts believe that it is less likely, but it can happen.

Meanwhile, one study showed that the risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant is five times higher than with other strains. This study has been done by Imperial College in London. The study results were based on data from the UK Health Protection Agency and the National Health Service who tested positive for COVID-19 between November 29 and December 11.

So far, Omicron has spread to 91 countries and more than 27 thousand cases have been registered. Talking about India, more than 100 cases of Omicron have been reported in 11 states so far. Experts say that due to the rapidly spreading variant Omicron, the third wave of corona may also come in the country.