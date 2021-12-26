Omicron: Approval for purchase of medicines directly from the market, meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal

Along with the corona infection, the threat of Omicron has also started scaring the people of Delhi. To deal with this, the Delhi government has made arrangements to remove the shortage of medicines in hospitals and other government dispensaries. Recently, the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the direct purchase of medicines used to prevent these diseases from the market so that life saving medicines can be made available faster when needed.

The Delhi government has taken this decision taking lessons from the previous waves of infection. Delhi was damaged in these waves and the crisis of oxygen, medicine etc. was also seen. Sources reveal that this draft was sent to the cabinet on behalf of the Health Department. It has been told in the draft that this purchase will be paid for from a special fund for corona infection. It has also been told in the draft that earlier when medicines were procured from the government e-market. Its value was also more than the market price. With the new decision, the loss to the government will also be reduced.

According to sources, at the time when the second wave of corona infection came inside the country. At that time there was a sudden increase in the burden on the services of Delhi. The infection rate in the state had gone up to more than 30 percent. During this, the Delhi government had provided free medicines to the general public. Keeping in view the present situation, there is a need to procure medicines in Delhi.

So far, the purchase of these medicines in Delhi is done through an agency of the Central Government. To expedite this process, the Delhi government will directly complete the tender process for drug procurement.

Government e-Market (GeM) is currently used for this work, which was prepared in the year 1994. For purchase of any medicine, all the state governments have to buy the medicine through this agency and after that this medicine is sent to the hospital, dispensary, mohalla clinic. There are about 38 big hospitals inside Delhi. While about 2.3 crore Delhiites get the benefit of health services, about 30 percent patients reach Delhi’s hospitals from adjoining states as well.

