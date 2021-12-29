Omicron cases in the country 781; Corona cases are increasing state by state, PM Modi will hold a meeting with the Council of Ministers

The number of cases of Omicron variant and Kovid-19 is increasing continuously in the country. So far, 781 cases of Omicron have been found across the country, out of which 238 cases have been reported in the capital Delhi. According to the latest report of the Union Health Ministry, 167 cases have been found in Maharashtra, 73 in Gujarat, 65 in Kerala, 62 in Telangana, 46 in Rajasthan, 34-34 in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Whereas 9195 cases of Kovid-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours. In this regard, the central government is constantly monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, the Yogi government of UP has declared UP as a corona affected state till 31 March due to the increasing cases of Kovid-19. This has also increased the chances of the election going ahead.

In view of the seriousness of the situation, PM Modi will hold a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. In this, especially Omron and the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab next year are likely to be discussed. All ministers are expected to attend the meeting.

Heavy rush at metro stations in Delhi

Huge crowds were seen outside Laxmi Nagar metro station after the decision to run public transport with 50% capacity due to the rise in COVID cases in Delhi. According to news agency ANI, a youth standing outside Laxmi Nagar metro station said, “I have been staying here for an hour. There are such long lines outside the metro station that I do not know how to go inside. It would take me hours in line.”

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health at 8 am, after 9,195 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in India in a day, the number of infected in the country increased to 3,48,08,886. At the same time, the number of patients under treatment increased to 77,002. After the death of 302 more infected, the death toll increased to 4,80,592.

Also Read Corona: Amidst the fear of Omicron, 86 new cases came in Delhi in a day, highest number of cases in the last five months

According to the data, the daily cases of Kovid-19 in the country for 62 consecutive days are less than 15 thousand. The number of patients under treatment has increased to 77,002, which is 0.22 percent of the total cases of infection. This rate is the lowest since March 2020. An increase of 1,546 has been recorded in the number of patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The national recovery rate of patients is 98.40 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

In the US state of California, the number of Kovid infected crossed 50 lakhs

In the US state of California, cases of corona virus infection have crossed the 50 lakh mark, becoming the first state to have the most known cases of infection. This information was given in government figures on Tuesday. According to the report of the California Department of Public Health, the first case of infection in the state was reported on 25 January 2020. Exactly 292 days after this, on November 11 of the same year, the cases of infection had increased to one million. After this, in 44 days, the cases of infection in the state had exceeded two million. More than 75,500 people have died due to infection in the state.

The post Omicron cases in the country 781; Corona cases are increasing state by state, PM Modi to hold meeting with council of ministers appeared first on Jansatta.

#Omicron #cases #country #Corona #cases #increasing #state #state #Modi #hold #meeting #Council #Ministers