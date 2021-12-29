Omicron Cases in US Top Record Rolling Average; NY Shatters Single-Day Record – Gadget Clock



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned lower reported COVID-19 infections across the state earlier in the week likely were a result of reduced holiday weekend testing, cautioning a surge could appear mid-week as more results came in. They’re in.

The state reported a new single-day high of 67,000 cases on Wednesday, a 64% increase in just the last day, Hochul said. The unprecedented total came amid a recent high in the number of daily tests — 362,000 — for a positivity rate of 18.5%.

The governor described those high testing numbers as a “very positive outcome” in that it shows the state is able to deploy sufficient resources to meet testing demand, which has skyrocketed amid this wave of omicron variant infections.

At the same time, Hochul reported 97 new COVID fatalities in New York, the first time in many months daily deaths have neared 100. It tops the most recent reported high by at least 20 lives and is “not the direction we want to go,” Hochul said.

Hospitalizations are escalating exponentially, too, rounding out at about 6,700 total statewide as of Wednesday, Hochul said. That’s a 10% increase over Tuesday’s admissions and perilously close to the 2021 highs around 8,700 from January.

The toll of these last two years is mounting in New York for healthcare staff and the public alike, Hochul acknowledged.

“There’s an exhaustion setting in, they never dreamed they’d be going through not one but two winters of this with no end in sight because this variant is so unpredictable,” Hochul said of healthcare workers amid this latest wave. “Everyone in this whole healthcare ecosystem, they are owed a tremendous debt of gratitude.”

The data are almost hard to fathom — nearly 20% of all COVID tests in the state came back positive Tuesday, and in just the last five days, about 1% of all residents of the state tested positive. As Hochul said of omicron a day ago, “This is a different variant” as far as its unprecedented infectiousness and vaccine resistance.

Breakthrough infections have been particularly problematic with this strain, crippling everything from Broadway companies to transit operations, airlines and more as industries race to adopt new CDC isolation guidelines that account for both omicron’s heightened transmissibility and milder cases for the vaccinated.

As of New York state’s latest report, vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection was 75%, meaning fully vaccinated New Yorkers had about a 75% lower chance of becoming infected than unvaccinated New Yorkers. In May, the rate was 92%. It dropped to 80% during the delta variant surge and again amid omicron.

Vaccine effectiveness against COVID hospitalization dropped to a much slighter degree under omicron (94.6% effectiveness rate, state data shows). That’s a higher rate than New York saw in mid-July amid delta’s peak (93.7%) and on par with early May efficacy rates against COVID hospitalization for the fully vaccinated.

The state does not separate fully vaccinated New Yorkers from fully vaccinated New Yorkers who have gotten boosters in this data set, so the data may be a bit skewed.









Meanwhile, positivity and transmission rates are soaring in New York City especially, which accounts for a significant share of all new COVID cases nationally.

Omicron has fueled unprecedented daily infections across the U.S. as well. America set a record seven-day case average on Tuesday, according to NBC News data.

The average of 262,034 daily cases eclipsed the former record set on Jan. 11 of 252,776 new cases a day. It dropped a bit, according to the CDC, to around 240,400 cases per day on Wednesday, still up 60% over the previous week.

“The rapid increase in cases we are seeing across the country is in large part a reflection of the exceptionally transmissible omicron variant,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a White House briefing Wednesday. “In a few short weeks, omicron has rapidly increased across the country, and we expect, will continue to circulate in the coming weeks. While our cases have substantially increased from last week, hospitalizations and deaths remain comparatively low.”

The severity of omicron is taking its toll, generating record-breaking case increases as cities from coast to coast scramble to try and slow the spread. NBC News’ Liz McLaughlin has the latest from the head of the CDC on the incubation period and more.

The variant, the first local case of which was reported on Dec. 2, accounted for 73.3% of genetically sequenced positive New York COVID samples uploaded to GISAID, the world’s largest repository of COVID-19 sequences, over the last two weeks. That’s up from about 66% a day ago, 11.1% in the two-week period ending Dec. 18 and from 2.2% in the two-week period before that, state data shows.

CDC data for the latest two weeks says omicron could account for anywhere from 70% to 97% of current infections in the New York area for the week ending Dec. 25. Nationally, the prevalence is estimated to be as high as 74%, the agency says.

Ultimately, officials say vaccinations will quell the increases in hospitalizations and deaths associated with the omicron wave — and those metrics are a much greater concern for them than infections alone. That’s why they’re urging calm at this time — and pushing vaccinations and COVID boosters for those who have to get them.

“Let’s make a New Year’s resolution to beat this pandemic in 2022,” Hochul said in a statement. “Let’s start by celebrating New Year’s safely this weekend. Before visiting friends and family, please get yourself tested and make sure you are vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. Please remember to wear a mask when gathering with others. If we all do what’s right, we can make 2022 a very different year from the hardships we’ve had to endure so far.”