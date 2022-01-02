Omicron: Cases increased by 15% in Delhi and 29% in Maharashtra during 24 hours, now SC will hold virtual hearing

Corona cases have once again started increasing rapidly in the country. In the last 24 hours, corona cases increased at the rate of 29% in Maharashtra, while in the capital Delhi, cases increased at the rate of 15%. In view of the increasing cases of Corona, the Supreme Court has decided to conduct virtual hearings for two weeks.

In the last 24 hours, 11,877 new corona cases were registered in Maharashtra. Out of which 8063 cases are from Mumbai only. In Maharashtra, cases increased at the rate of 29% in the last 24 hours, while in Mumbai cases increased at the rate of 27%. Mumbai still has 29,819 active cases. At the same time there are 42,024 active cases across the state. During the same period, 9 people died in the state. On Sunday, 50 cases of new variant Omicron of Corona were reported in the state. With this, there have been a total of 510 cases in the state.

At the same time, during the last 24 hours in Delhi, 3,194 cases of corona were registered in Delhi. Delhi still has 8,397 active cases. The positivity rate of Delhi is 4.59%. On Saturday, 2,716 cases of corona were registered in the capital Delhi. 307 patients are under treatment in Delhi hospitals, out of which four patients are on ventilator. 94 out of 307 patients are on oxygen support and 150 patients have been kept in the general ward of Corona.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the people not to be afraid regarding the increasing cases of corona in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal said that people need not fear. About 2,500 to 3,000 cases of corona are coming in Delhi every day. Almost none of the people who are getting sick from Corona need to go to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Dev has also been found corona infected. The Health Minister had got a corona test done after he complained of cold, cough, fever. According to the information, he is undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors at his private residence in Ambikapur.

In view of the increasing cases of Omicron, the Supreme Court has decided to conduct virtual hearings. A letter has been issued from the Supreme Court administration regarding this. The letter said that a circular issued earlier prescribing SOPs for hybrid hearing with physical presence will remain suspended for this period. For two weeks from January 3, all the hearings in the courts will be done through virtual medium only.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, 27,553 cases of corona were reported across the country in the last 24 hours. During this, 284 people have died. The total cases of Omicron in the country have increased to 1698.

