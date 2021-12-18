Omicron cases reached beyond 100, corona spreading rapidly in 24 districts, government warned

Omicron cases are increasing continuously in India too. 26 new cases were reported on Friday and with this the figure has crossed 100. ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava has said that people should avoid unnecessary travel. Cautioning about the new year, he said that gathering of more people at one place can prove fatal. Therefore, following the social distancing, the festival will have to be celebrated.

Giving information about Kovid on Friday, he said, ‘There are 24 such districts where the positivity rate is high. Some restrictions will have to be imposed in these districts. Regarding the new variant, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, Luv Agarwal said that this voice is spreading very fast. So far, more than 27 thousand cases have been recorded in 91 countries. So far 113 cases have been reported in India. The maximum number of cases have been found on Friday. 12 people were found infected with Omicron in Delhi, 8 in Maharashtra and two each in Gujarat, Telangana, Kerala.

Bhargava said, ’24 districts still have more than 5 percent positivity rate. Till this rate is not reduced, they will have to impose some restrictions. These districts also include Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, Ernakulam, Kollam, Wayanad in Kerala. Apart from this, the positivity rate is more than 5 in Khajol, Sarchhip, Champai, Mamit, Aizwal districts of Mizoram.

Vaccine arrived by drone for the first time in Palghar

Intensifying the war against Corona, the Ministry of Health has now made a new beginning. On Friday, the vaccine was dispatched from Palghar to a village through a drone. The drone took just 9 minutes to reach the village. An official said that while it takes hours to reach the village from the district headquarters, the vaccine reached through the drone in just a few minutes. It was told that the drone can deliver vaccine up to a distance of 15 to 20 km and it can fly with a load of up to five kg.

WHO approved another vaccine

The WHO has also approved the Kovovax vaccine. This vaccine is also made at the Serum Institute in Pune. It is developed by American pharmaceutical company. In this way the number of vaccines recognized by the global health body has increased. SII Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla described the WHO’s decision as “another milestone” in the fight against COVID-19.

The World Health Organization said in a tweet on Friday, “WHO has added Kovovax to its emergency use list. This has increased the number of WHO validated vaccines against Kovid-19. This vaccine is manufactured by Serum Institute of India under license from Novavax.

