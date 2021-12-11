omicron corona virus cases in india live and latest news updates corona vaccination

Omicron Covid-19 New Variant India News Live in English: So far 32 cases of Omicron have been found in India. However, only mild symptoms have been found in all these patients. The Health Ministry has confirmed only 25 so far. Some new cases were reported in Maharashtra on Friday evening. So far, a total of seven cases have been reported here. Of these, three have been found in Mumbai and four in Pimpri Chinchwad.

One patient has been found in Gujarat, two in Karnataka and one in Delhi. The government has expressed concern that people have reduced the use of masks. In such a situation, the danger may increase once again. The Health Ministry has appealed to the people to take full precautions.

ICMR says that due to Omicron there is no burden on the health system. This virus needs to stop right here. Maharashtra government has banned social gathering for two days. According to PTI, one case of Omicron has also been found in Dharavi. Dharavi is the most densely populated area of ​​Mumbai.