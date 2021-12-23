Omicron Coronavirus News Night curfew in MP amid threat of Corona CM Shivraj announced know where restrictions

Night curfew will be imposed in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said about the growing case that if needed, some other step will be taken. He has appealed to the people of the state for cooperation.

Concern has increased once again regarding the increasing case of corona in the country. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to impose night curfew in MP.

He said that more than seven thousand cases of corona were reported across the country on Wednesday. The number of new variants of Corona is increasing continuously in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi. He said that Madhya Pradesh also has a connection with these states, due to which cases are increasing in Madhya Pradesh. Said that the case of Omicron is increasing rapidly, more than one lakh cases are coming in countries like Britain, America. Therefore, it is necessary that the guidelines issued by the Government of India should be followed. Also, get the vaccine vaccine as soon as possible. He said that now night curfew will be applicable in the state from 11 pm to 5 am regarding this rising matter.

Omicron 64 new cases

On Thursday, after 64 new cases of Omicron were reported in four states, its total number has reached 325. 33 cases have been found in Tamil Nadu, 14 in Telangana, 12 in Karnataka and 5 in Kerala. At the same time, in the midst of the increasing case of Omicron in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal said during an important meeting on Thursday that preparations are being made according to the rapidly increasing case, so we have created a capacity to do 3,00,000 tests daily.

Where is the restriction?

Some restrictions have been imposed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, under which 50 percent seating has been allowed in any hotel, bar and restaurant. There will be no program here till 31st December.

New Year and Christmas events have also been banned in Delhi.

In Mumbai, only 50 percent people have been allowed in any party or program and if any program is in open space then only 25 percent people can go. If 1000 people come, then permission will have to be taken.

There will be no event in Karnataka during the new year.

lockdown in puducherry

Restrictions like lockdown have been imposed here till January 2. Night curfew has been imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. However, relief will be given on Christmas and New Year.