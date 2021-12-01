Omicron Danger! 6 passengers from South Africa found corona infected at Mumbai airport

As per the guidelines of the Centre, RT-PCR screening of 5 per cent passengers coming from countries other than the listed countries will be done randomly and samples of those found infected will be sent for genome sequencing.

An alert has been issued in India regarding the new variant of the corona virus, Omicron, which is said to be 6 times more powerful than the delta variant. Instructions have been issued to all the states to be vigilant about this and increase testing. Meanwhile, 6 passengers who reached Maharashtra in South Africa and at-risk countries have been found infected with the corona virus.

Let us inform that all these passengers have come from countries where cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed. According to the information given by the Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday, these passengers from South Africa and other countries have been found in Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar and Pune Municipal Corporation limits. At the same time, two passengers arriving from Nigeria have been found in Pimpri-Chinchwad Corporation area adjacent to Pune.

Mild symptoms found: The Health Department has said that samples of those found infected have been sent for genome sequencing. The rest of the people who came in contact with these passengers are being traced. Whereas mild symptoms have been seen in those found infected.

Seven Days Quarantine Mandatory: Significantly, in view of the threat of Omicron, the Government of India has issued new travel guidelines for people coming from “at-risk” countries. The Maharashtra government said that such international travelers will have to compulsorily stay in quarantine for seven days. If the passengers are found infected, they will be sent to the hospital. On the other hand, if the negative report comes, there will be a quarantine for seven days at home.

Emphasis on increasing testing: Travelers will also have to mention the countries they have traveled to in the last 15 days. Let us inform that regarding Omicron, the new variant of Corona in India, the Home Secretary directed the states that the existing Kovid-19 prevention measures should be continued till December 31. At the same time, the state government of Madhya Pradesh has emphasized on increasing the testing by holding an emergency meeting.