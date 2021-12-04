Omicron Found in 12 States; More Cases Await Detection

As of Saturday morning, at least two dozen cases of people infected with the highly mutated omikron type of coronavirus had been reported in 12 states.

However, most of the cases were found to be people who have recently moved to South Africa The infected man in Hawaii had not traveled outside his state, and, in Minnesota, the test of a vaccinated man who had traveled to New York City for an anime convention came back positive. Regardless, health officials were working to spread this kind of unavoidable community.

None of the Omicron cases reported so far in the United States have resulted in serious illness, hospitalization, or death.

While concerns about the Omicron type are mounting, top federal health officials say the Delta type is currently the biggest threat to the American people.