Omicron Found in 12 States; More Cases Await Detection
As of Saturday morning, at least two dozen cases of people infected with the highly mutated omikron type of coronavirus had been reported in 12 states.
However, most of the cases were found to be people who have recently moved to South Africa The infected man in Hawaii had not traveled outside his state, and, in Minnesota, the test of a vaccinated man who had traveled to New York City for an anime convention came back positive. Regardless, health officials were working to spread this kind of unavoidable community.
None of the Omicron cases reported so far in the United States have resulted in serious illness, hospitalization, or death.
While concerns about the Omicron type are mounting, top federal health officials say the Delta type is currently the biggest threat to the American people.
“I know the news is focused on Omicron, but we have to keep in mind that right now 99.9 percent of the cases in the country are delta type,” he said. Rochelle P. Said Valensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. At a press conference on Friday. “Delta is running cases across the country, especially among those not vaccinated.”
About 95,000 cases were reported daily in the United States, up from about 12,000 a day six months ago. The states in the Midwest are reporting some of the largest growth, while New Hampshire, Michigan and Minnesota are leading the country in recent cases per capita.
State health officials confirmed this on Friday Three cases in Maryland, All over the Baltimore area. Two of the cases are from the same household, and one vaccinated person and a non-vaccinated person who recently moved to South Africa were considered close contacts. The third case is unrelated, and the vaccinated patient does not know the history of recent travel.
OOfficers in Philadelphia Said they found a case, a man in his 30s. The only known case in Utah was a vaccinated person who had just returned from South Africa. In Missouri, authorities identified a case involving domestic travel.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said a fully vaccinated woman who recently traveled to South Africa tested positive for the Omicron type after being treated at the emergency department in North New Jersey. She was in isolation with mild symptoms, officials said.
On Thursday, New York State officials announced that they have confirmed five such cases: a 67-year-old woman from Suffolk County who returned from South Africa; Two Queens residents; A resident of Brooklyn; And another person from New York City who had recently traveled. The vaccination status of most individuals remained unknown.
Colorado residents who recently returned from South Africa were the first confirmed cases in the state to be vaccinated. California reported a second case – the first Wednesday in San Francisco – in Los Angeles County. The infected man was vaccinated and flew to South Africa in November.
Officials in Nebraska said Friday that only one in six cases of the Omicron type found there was in a vaccinated person. One of the infected people had returned from Nigeria on November 23, and five others may have been exposed through domestic contact. No one needed to be hospitalized.
The Oahu resident with no travel history is the first Omicron case in Hawaii.
“This is a community outbreak,” the state health department said in a statement. The man had previously been infected with the coronavirus but had never been vaccinated.
