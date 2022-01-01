Omicron: No province will be able to escape its havoc – claims Cambridge professor who prepared Kovid-19 tracker

According to the report of Deeptesh Sen – Kattuman says that it was found through the tracker that the daily growth on December 25 was negative. It was recorded at -0.4%. But on 26 it became .6%. On 27, this rate was 2.4%. On 29th it reached 5%.

The fast-hitting Omicron variant can be a cause for concern in India, as the population here is around 140 crores. There is a possibility of a rapid increase in the growth rate of corona in most of the states of India. This explosion will be for some time. But it can spread very quickly. This claim has been made by Professor Paul Kattuman of the University of Cambridge.

According to the news of the Indian Express- Professor of the University of Cambridge, who developed the Kovid-19 India Tracker, said via email that there is a possibility that India will see an explosive increase in daily cases. He says that India may be entering a rapid but short-lived wave of the virus, as the spread of Omicron variants is being seen here. However, this phase will also end in a short time. In a few days, possibly within this week, new infections will start rising. He said at the moment it is difficult to predict how high the daily cases could be.

Kattuman and his team of Kovid Tracker are seeing a sharp increase in infection rates across India. He says that through the tracker, it was found that the daily growth on December 25 was negative. It was recorded at -0.4%. But on 26 it became .6%. On 27, this rate was 2.4%. On 29th it reached 5%. He says that the condition of 11 states of India is very worrying in the speed at which Omicron is killing.

He gave the example of Britain and explained how the rate of new cases there was at zero in early December. However, on December 13, it became 1.5%. Whereas on December 18, this rate reached 7.5%. After killing slowly, the virus took its toll on people very fast. He says that the conditions of Britain show that this virus can kill very fast in India, because the population here is very high.

If the situation in India is seen, then the situation is getting worse continuously. Amidst the threat of Omicron, there has been an increase in the daily figures of Corona in the country. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health, 22,775 new corona patients have appeared in the country in the last 24 hours on Saturday. At the same time, 406 people have died from Corona in the last 24 hours. During this, 8,949 recoveries have taken place in the last one day. So far 1,431 cases of Omicron have been registered in the country.