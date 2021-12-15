Omicron patients increasing continuously in India, new cases found in Telangana, WHO Chief gave this warning

Three new cases of Omicron have been reported in Hyderabad. A seven-year-old child is also among those infected. The rest two are foreign nationals.

In India, cases of the new variant of corona, Omicron, are continuously increasing. On Wednesday, three new Omicron cases have been found in Telangana. With these cases, a total of 64 cases in the country have been exposed to this variant. At the same time, the Chief of the World Health Organization has said that Omicron is spreading faster than any other variant.

Three new cases of Omicron have been reported in Hyderabad, Telangana. A seven-year-old child is also among those infected. According to reports, a 24-year-old Kenyan woman and a 23-year-old Somalian man who arrived at Hyderabad International Airport on December 12 have tested positive for Omicron. Another seven-year-old child, who had come to Hyderabad from Kolkata. He has also been found infected with this virus. The Telangana government has informed West Bengal about this.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, eight new cases of Omicron were reported in Maharashtra. Of these, seven were from Mumbai and none of the patients was related to international travel. Apart from Maharashtra, cases of Omicron have also been reported in Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat.

At the same time, the World Health Organization warned that Omicron is spreading very fast. It is capturing people faster than any other variant. During a media briefing on Kovid-19, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that so far cases of Omicron have been reported in 77 countries.

He said- “The reality is that Omicron is probably there in most countries, even though it is not yet detected. Even though Omicron causes less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm health systems.

Along with this, the WHO chief has also expressed concern over the inequality of the vaccine. He said there remains a “huge gap” in vaccination rates. He pointed out that 41 countries still have not been able to vaccinate 10% of their population, and 98 countries have not reached 40%.