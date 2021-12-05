Omicron Plunged World Into Uncertainty
Scientists in Botswana and South Africa, frightened by dozens of mutations never seen before, have begun to study the Omicron type, and the response to the global epidemic has changed dramatically.
In just 36 hours, researchers analyzed samples from 100 infected patients, collected data and, while enjoying American Thanksgiving, alerted the world, initiated new rounds of travel restrictions and added new uncertainties about the path of the epidemic that plagued the world. Almost two years.
Omicron has reached several dozen countries, although so far most cases have been found in arriving passengers. According to scientists in South Africa, Omicron appears to be spreading faster than any other type, due to the combination of infectious agents and the body’s ability to dodge the immune system. But the contribution of each component is not yet certain.
International concern did not wait for the full picture to take shape. The World Health Organization acted promptly. In an emergency meeting the day after South Africa flagged the variant, the WHO Omicron has been dubbed the “type of concern”, its most serious category, the differences it shared with the Delta variant that emerged last spring.
Just before the WHO meeting More than 10 countries, including the United States, have announced that they will close their borders to travelers to South Africa. Japan, Israel and Morocco took a step further and completely shut down foreign travelers.
The discovery of Omicron led to a quick rethink of the need for booster shots. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened their guidance by urging all eligible adults to take their third shot.
The vaccine makers said they believed they could create existing formulas to protect against the variant, but the process was expected to take months. Scientists in South Africa have already noted an increase in re-infection among people who have been exposed to covid, suggesting that this type may overcome natural immunity.
Omicron was soon found in many European countries, including the United Kingdom, as well as in Australia, Israel, and Hong Kong. As of Tuesday, with cases documented in at least 20 countries, health officials said the type was in Europe several days earlier than previously known.
The first United States case of the omicron type of coronavirus was reported Wednesday in California by a San Francisco resident who recently traveled to South Africa. Since then, it has been recognized in at least 11 other states, from Hawaii to New York. Officials are trying to spread more community, with at least one case being found to have arisen from domestic travel and another with no recent travel history.
On Thursday, President Biden announced a comprehensive strategy to combat the epidemic that transcends vaccines, underlining repeated testing as an essential mitigation tool. The new plan includes reimbursement 150 million Americans take home insurance for home trials early next year.
To ensure access for those who lack insurance, or are covered by Medicaid, the administration intends to distribute an additional 25 million trials in community health centers and rural clinics.
The president also introduced strict testing requirements for international flyers in the United States, requiring a negative test result within 24 hours of departure. The mask for passengers was extended to mid-March.
