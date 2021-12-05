Omicron Plunged World Into Uncertainty

Scientists in Botswana and South Africa, frightened by dozens of mutations never seen before, have begun to study the Omicron type, and the response to the global epidemic has changed dramatically.

In just 36 hours, researchers analyzed samples from 100 infected patients, collected data and, while enjoying American Thanksgiving, alerted the world, initiated new rounds of travel restrictions and added new uncertainties about the path of the epidemic that plagued the world. Almost two years.

Omicron has reached several dozen countries, although so far most cases have been found in arriving passengers. According to scientists in South Africa, Omicron appears to be spreading faster than any other type, due to the combination of infectious agents and the body’s ability to dodge the immune system. But the contribution of each component is not yet certain.