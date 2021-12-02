Omicron Prompts Swift Reconsideration of Boosters Among Scientists
Just last week, several public health experts strongly opposed the Biden administration’s campaign to bring booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine to all American adults. For most people, there is little scientific evidence to support the extra dose, the researchers said.
Omicron type has changed it all.
Scientists do not yet know for sure whether the virus is easy to spread or whether the body’s immune response is less vulnerable. But with dozens of new mutations, the variant is likely to avoid some significant protection from vaccines.
Booster shots clearly increase antibody levels, strengthen the body’s defenses against infection, and may help offset some of the benefits that Omicron has gained through evolution.
Many experts who oppose the booster now believe that shots can provide the best protection against new types. Additional doses can reduce the spread, at least, if necessary, vaccine manufacturers need to purchase time to develop an omicon-specific formulation.
“Based on what we know about the potential for a weakening of the immune system, I would be wrong to give a booster,” he said. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center, who opposed the booster for all of the Biden administration. To push
The administration is not waiting for scientific consent. Frightened by preliminary reports about Omicron, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that all American adults should receive booster shots.
A passenger returning to California from South Africa on November 22 was diagnosed with the first confirmed omicron infection in the United States on Wednesday in San Francisco. The man was fully vaccinated – but did not receive a booster – and showed mild symptoms. Which was said to be improving.
The Omicron type, first identified in South Africa, has been discovered in at least 20 countries, and the World Health Organization has warned that the risk posed by the virus is “very high”. Following reports of such outbreaks in South Africa, countries around the world have reduced air travel to and from South Africa.
Omicron has more than 50 genetic mutations, more than 30 of which are on the spike of a virus, with a protein on its surface. Vaccines train the body’s immune system to target and attack these spikes.
So far, Dr. Experts like Gounder have argued that while the delta variant’s vaccine capacity against infection is declining, it has protected most people from serious illness, hospitalization and death. Booster doses should only be recommended for adults over the age of 65 and those in long-term care facilities or those with weakened immune systems, he said.
If Delta is the only threat, boosters will not be guaranteed yet, Drs. Gounder and other researchers said. But Omicron can be a more formidable enemy.
John Moore, a virologist at Well Cornell Medicine in New York, said, “If it is highly resistant to antibodies that seem probable but not proven, then additional doses are appropriate.”
“I want to see more data, but the extra protection won’t hurt anyone.”
Even before the arrival of Omicron, some experts were coming for booster for all adults, as cases in the United States have increased again in recent weeks.
This is affecting things like selective procedures in many hospitals in Massachusetts and elsewhere, ”said Dr. A.S. “We really need to end this,” said Camille Cotton.
“Now, more than ever, this is a great time for non-vaccinated people to get vaccinated or go for a booster,” she said.
Dr. Cotton’s initial hesitation was due in part to a lack of research into the safety of booster shots in young adults. Given some rare heart problems in young men after taking a second dose of the mRNA vaccine, it is not clear if the benefits outweigh the risks.
But the data now available has eased her anxiety, she said – so much so that she has encouraged her college-age children to take booster doses.
“Oh yes, I changed,” she said. “Considering the risks and benefits, getting a booster dose for eligible people is a really good idea.”
Scientists may eventually find greater support for the booster Complicated efforts to provide limited supply of coronavirus vaccines to poor countries. In the months leading up to Omikron’s appearance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the cry for extra doses in rich countries is robbing poor nations of the first dose they need.
Despite the WHO designating Omicron as a high risk, the organization has not changed its position on the booster.
“Currently, there is no evidence that I am aware that driving the entire population would suggest that otherwise healthy individuals would be more protected from hospitalization or death,” he said. Mike Ryan, director of the WHO, told a news conference Wednesday.
He and other scientists have suggested that uncontrolled transmission of the coronavirus, by a large number of unvaccinated populations in Africa, is likely to give rise to forms such as Omicron.
Not all experts stand in line to support booster shots.
The notion that antibodies are a central part of the immune system has led to a push for additional doses, a misconception that ignores the importance of other parts of the immune system in preventing serious illness and death, says Dr. Said Paul Offitt. Adviser to the Center for Education and Food and Drug Administration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Vaccinated people infected with the Omicron type would be more concerned if they were admitted to the hospital immediately, he said. But limited evidence to date suggests that vaccines still prevent serious illness, he said.
“It’s always true – it’s true for the first three types, and it’s likely to be true here,” he said. “If you set goals as a protection against mild illness, we will continue to do so until we die.”
Although omicron vaccines appear to be resistant, an extra shot of the original vaccine may not be the best solution, Drs. Ofit said: “I think this is really the way to the top. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time.
But waiting may not be an option.
If laboratory tests indicate that Omicron sets the vaccines aside, manufacturers say they are ready to make new versions. That process will take at least a few months and until then booster shots of existing vaccines may be needed to keep variants under control.
Although the antibodies stimulated by those shots are not as effective in preventing omikron, they are against the earlier types, but can only be compensated by increasing the dose, Drs. Gounder said.
She said, “You can override that low intimacy by getting more numbers.
If necessary, multiple booster doses – first with current vaccines, then with omicron-specific versions – should be optimally timely, as frequent stimulation of the immune system can result, Dr. Moore said. Some immune cells may stop responding to vaccines.
“It simply came to our notice then. “We’re responding in a low-information environment where the consequences are potentially serious.”
