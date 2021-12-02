Omicron Prompts Swift Reconsideration of Boosters Among Scientists

Just last week, several public health experts strongly opposed the Biden administration’s campaign to bring booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine to all American adults. For most people, there is little scientific evidence to support the extra dose, the researchers said.

Omicron type has changed it all.

Scientists do not yet know for sure whether the virus is easy to spread or whether the body’s immune response is less vulnerable. But with dozens of new mutations, the variant is likely to avoid some significant protection from vaccines.

Booster shots clearly increase antibody levels, strengthen the body’s defenses against infection, and may help offset some of the benefits that Omicron has gained through evolution.

Many experts who oppose the booster now believe that shots can provide the best protection against new types. Additional doses can reduce the spread, at least, if necessary, vaccine manufacturers need to purchase time to develop an omicon-specific formulation.