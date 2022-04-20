Omicron subvariant gaining traction in US: CDC data



Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that a new Omicron subvariant is rapidly spreading in the United States.

According to the agency’s variant monitor, BA.2.12.1 is now responsible for 19% of cases.

BA.2 made 74.4%, which is the most influential variant of the country since last month.

Cowid-19 cases have dropped significantly since the onset of early omkron in winter, with BA.2 increasing across the eastern state.

In New York, health officials report that BA.212 and BA.2.12.1 are potentially contributing to an increase in infections in different regions.

“The New York State Department of Health today announced the emergence of two Omicron sub-variants in New York State, BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1. 80.6% COVID-19 infection in New York. The sub-variants are estimated to have a 23% -27% increase over the original BA.2 variant, “the Department of Health wrote last week.

“We’re warning the public about the two Omicron sub-variants, the newly emerging and rapidly spreading over New York, so that New Yorkers can work faster,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett. “Although these sub-variants are new, they are not tools to combat them. These tools will work if we all use them: fully vaccinated and encouraged, tested after exposure, signs or travel, consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces.” If you test positive, consult your healthcare provider about the treatment. “

For the month of March, the department said BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1 collectively accounted for more than 70% of the incidence in central New York and more than 20% in the surrounding Finger Lake area.

In April, data indicate that levels in central New York are now above 90%.

The department noted that this was the result of the first reported outbreak of a significant community in the United States due to a new submarine.

There is currently no evidence that BA.2.12.1 causes more serious disease.

BA.4 and BA.5, the other two omicron submarines, have begun to spread around the world at low levels.