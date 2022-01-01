Omicron: Vaccination for 12-14 year olds likely to start from March, claims NTAGI chairman

Dr NK Arora, chairman of the committee of NTAGI on Corona Vaccine, claimed that from the month of March this year, the vaccination of kids within the age group of 12-14 years can start. As a result of by that point the inhabitants of 15-18 years is estimated to be absolutely vaccinated.

In accordance to information company PTI, he stated that out of the whole 7.4 crore inhabitants within the age group of 15-18, greater than 3.45 crore have acquired the primary dose of Covaccine vaccine and their second dose will probably be accomplished in 28 days. Given this tempo of vaccination, the remaining beneficiaries within the age group of 15-18 years are likely to obtain their first dose by the top of January, adopted by their second dose by the top of February.

He additional stated that when the kids within the age group of 15-18 are absolutely immunized, the federal government might take a call on beginning the vaccination marketing campaign for the age group of 12-14 years in March. The estimated inhabitants within the age group of 12-14 years within the nation is 7.5 crores.

In accordance to the vaccination report until 7 am on Monday, greater than 39 lakh doses had been administered over the past 24 hours and the whole variety of vaccines has exceeded 157.20 crore. Union Well being Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Monday that since January 3, greater than 3.5 crore youngsters within the age group of 15-18 years have been administered the primary dose of Covaccine. The vaccination marketing campaign for youngsters was began earlier this year.

In accordance to the info launched by the Union Well being Ministry on Monday, up to now 8209 instances of Omicron have been reported within the nation. The very best variety of Omicron instances had been reported in Maharashtra. Maharashtra has reported 1738 instances, adopted by West Bengal with 1672, Rajasthan 1276, Delhi 549, and Kerala 536. In accordance to the most recent information, 287 instances of Omicron had been reported in Bengaluru on Monday. With this, the variety of Omicron instances in Karnataka has elevated to 766.

After 2,58,089 new instances of corona had been reported in India in 24 hours, the variety of contaminated within the nation elevated to 3,73,80,253. On the identical time, after the dying of 385 extra folks due to an infection, the dying toll elevated to 4,86,451. Lively instances within the nation additionally rose to 16,56,341.

