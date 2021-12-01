Omicron Variant, in 20 Nations, Spread Earlier Than Was Known
The heavily mutated new coronavirus was in Europe just days before it was first identified, health officials said Tuesday, and the number of countries where it has been found has risen to at least 20, raising questions about whether the epidemic will re-emerge.
The National Institute for Public Health and Environment in the Netherlands said samples taken on November 19 and November 23 – before announcing the existence of Omicron on November 24 – tested positive for the type. Health officials have identified two infected people and are conducting contact tracing to try to limit the spread.
Mutations in the Omicron type strongly suggest that it is more contagious than previous types of the virus, scientists say. They warn that they cannot be sure without further testing and data, but the evidence so far is serious.
On Tuesday, the Biden administration was looking for ways to tighten coronavirus screening for people flying to the United States, requiring all passengers to provide negative results from a test taken within 24 hours of departure.
Worryingly, the current rules, which allow fully vaccinated people to be tested for up to three days before leaving for the United States, may not be strict enough.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that unvaccinated people over the age of 60, who are sick or have a serious health risk, should be advised to “postpone the trip”, a day after Omicron warned of a “very high risk”. In Greece, the prime minister announced that covid vaccination would be mandatory for people aged 60 and over, and that those who failed to book a first shot by January 16 would have to pay a fine.
In South Africa, where this type was first announced and is already widespread, new coronavirus cases have risen from about 300 a day to 3,000 a day in mid-November, the fastest growing rate in the world. On Friday, on a flight from South Africa to the Netherlands, a travel ban from South Africa was announced, 61 passengers tested positive for the virus, at least 14 of them for omikron.
Aside from the question of the viability of Omicron, scientists still have no other answers for which the world is crying out: Are vaccines less effective against it? Are there treatments? Does Omicron cause more serious illness?
Experts have warned not to stockpile too much in reports of this type of mild illness, as data is still scarce. Early evidence from South Africa suggests that Omicron, more so than previous types, is infecting people who already have Covid-19, but that it also requires rigorous testing.
“It’s going to be two to four weeks, preferably a little early,” he said. Anthony S. Fawcett, a top U.S. infectious disease expert, said in a White House briefing on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday evening, no cases of Omicron had been reported in the United States, although these types have been found in Canada. U.S. officials say it’s just a matter of time and that the goal should be to reduce its spread.
The Brazilian media reported on Tuesday that the type has arrived in Brazil, meaning it is on every continent except Antarctica.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sorting the genomes of 80,000 coronavirus samples per week – about one-seventh of all positive PCR lab tests in the country – and will increase screenings on international travelers, the agency’s director said. Said Rochelle. P. Volensky said at the White House.
Variants have a large number of mutations that have not been seen in conjunction before, about 50, with more than 30 “spike” proteins used to latch on host cells; Spike is the primary target of vaccines. The high level of mutation is due to fears about Omicron and uncertainty as to whether those fears have been exaggerated.
Many times before, nations have loosened their defenses, claiming that they have the worst pandemic behind them, only to be swamped by another wave – a wave recently caused by a highly contagious delta type.
Vaccine makers are already considering improving their shots to address Omicron, a move that was not necessary to fight Delta.
And Regenerron, the maker of the effective, injected monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid, said Tuesday that his therapy may not work against Omicron. An advisory panel from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended that oral treatments be approved to reduce the severity of Merck’s covid, and another consideration will soon be given by Pfizer.
In the pre-epidemic wave, until the first cases or specific types of the virus were detected, there was actually a lot of it and it was already widespread.
But the world’s supply of vaccines has gone mainly to rich countries, where many people now get three shots before the majority of Africans get one. As long as many people are not vaccinated, the epidemic will continue and new forms will emerge.
“Vaccine is not an equity charity; This is in the interest of every country, “said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreius said at the start of a conference on Monday that the aim was to create an international agreement to coordinate the response to the disease.
“The time has come for countries to agree on a common, binding approach to the common threat that we cannot fully control or prevent,” he said.
Vaccine doses are becoming more and more abundant, but African countries still face challenges in delivering and overcoming vaccine shrinkage. South Africa recently sent a shipment, not sure if they will be able to use the dose in time.
The new strain was first discovered on November 11 in Botswana and a few days later in neighboring South Africa, where scientists sorted out its genome, announcing its existence two weeks later. Researchers in South Africa have found it in samples as of November 9, and experts say further tests of older specimens will show that they were still circulating earlier.
In Europe, the number of confirmed cases so far is less than 100, but authorities are looking for more.
“Is there a possibility of community transmission?” This information was given by the British Health Secretary Sajid Javid in a press conference. “I think we have to be realistic: this is likely to happen, as we see in other European countries. We expect the cases to grow as we are now actively looking for cases. ”
Time is running out for a continent plagued by the biggest pandemic wave ever, forcing governments to backtrack on large-scale holiday plans.
More than two million new coronavirus cases are being reported every week in European countries, more than half of the world’s total, although due to vaccinations and improved treatments, deaths have decreased compared to a year ago. Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark and Norway all reported new cases last week; Many others reached new highs in early November.
Governments in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere have banned the entry of people – usually with the exception of their own residents – who have recently moved to South Africa and several neighboring countries.
But the experience of two flights from South Africa to Amsterdam on Friday night shows just how late such measures can be.
Due to the ban, all passengers were tested and more than one in 10 became infected; One wonders how many other infected migrants were not found.
The 14 passengers from South Africa not only had the Omicron variant – which the world did not know when they flew – but also had different versions of it, the Dutch public health organization said.
“It means,” he said, “that people were most likely infected from each other, from different sources, and in different places independently.”
The report was contributed by Cora Angelbrecht, Noah Wayland, Rebecca Robbins, Carl Zimmer, Megan Specia, Mark Landler And Michael D. Shear.
#Omicron #Variant #Nations #Spread #Earlier
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.