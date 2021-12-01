Omicron Variant, in 20 Nations, Spread Earlier Than Was Known

The heavily mutated new coronavirus was in Europe just days before it was first identified, health officials said Tuesday, and the number of countries where it has been found has risen to at least 20, raising questions about whether the epidemic will re-emerge.

The National Institute for Public Health and Environment in the Netherlands said samples taken on November 19 and November 23 – before announcing the existence of Omicron on November 24 – tested positive for the type. Health officials have identified two infected people and are conducting contact tracing to try to limit the spread.

Mutations in the Omicron type strongly suggest that it is more contagious than previous types of the virus, scientists say. They warn that they cannot be sure without further testing and data, but the evidence so far is serious.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration was looking for ways to tighten coronavirus screening for people flying to the United States, requiring all passengers to provide negative results from a test taken within 24 hours of departure.