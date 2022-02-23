Health

Omicron variant: Is it leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID-19?

Omicron variant: Is it leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID-19?
Is Omicron taking us closer to Pal’s immunity against Kovid-19?

Experts say that highly contagious variants – or any other form – are unlikely to lead to animal immunity.

Controversy erupts over off-label use of Covid-19 vaccine for children under five

“Hard immunity is an elusive concept and it does not apply to coronaviruses,” said Dr. Don Milton of the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

Hard immunity is when a population is sufficiently immune to a virus that makes it difficult to spread the virus to those who are not protected by vaccines or previous infections.

File - Pharmacist Kenny Clark prepares a booster dose of the modern COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in the City of Lawrence.

File – Pharmacist Kenny Clark prepares a booster dose of the modern COVID-19 vaccine during an immunization clinic at The Center in Lawrence, City of Lawrence, serving the elderly, family and community, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Lawrence, Mass.
(AP Photo / Charles Grace, file)

For example, animal immunity against measles requires about 95% immunity in a community. The initial hope of the flock’s immunity against the coronavirus faded for a variety of reasons.

One is the availability of vaccines or antibodies made from previous infections. Although vaccines provide strong protection against serious illness, loss of antibodies means that it is still possible to become infected – even for those who have grown up.

Relatives of patients with severe COVID-19 are more likely to develop PTSD: a study

Then there is the huge variety of vaccines. In some low-income countries, less than 5% of the population is vaccinated. Rich nations are struggling with the dilemma of vaccines. And young children are still not qualified in many places.

READ Also  Pfizer Applies for Emergency F.D.A. Approval for Covid-19 Vaccine

As the virus spreads, it changes – it helps the virus to survive and give birth to new forms. These mutants – such as Omicron – may be better able to protect people against vaccines or previous infections.

The population is moving toward “sail resistance,” where the infection will continue, but people have enough protection that future spikes will not be so disruptive to society, Milton said.

Many scientists believe that COVID-19 will eventually become flu-like and cause seasonal outbreaks but will not hold large sizes.

