Omicron Variant Prompts More Countries to Restrict Travel from Southern Africa
As the world dawns on Saturday, more countries are imposing restrictions on travelers in South Africa due to concerns over the emerging omicron coronavirus type.
Australia announced on Saturday that it had closed its borders to non-citizens in nine South African countries, including South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Iswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique, and flights from there would be immediately suspended for 14 days. . Australian nationals from those countries should be kept separate from the hotel for two weeks and anyone who has already arrived in the last two weeks should be separated immediately, officials said.
No cases of the Omicron type have been reported in Australia so far, although 20 people from South Africa have recently been isolated in isolation camps, the country’s health minister Greg Hunt told a news conference on Saturday. One in 20 people tested positive and the case is being studied.
Thailand, Oman, Morocco and Sri Lanka announced similar sanctions on Saturday. A day after similar measures were announced for South Africa and six other nations – Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia – Japan has said it will tighten border controls on three more countries.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) says its ministerial conference, which begins in Geneva on Tuesday, has been postponed indefinitely because of newly imposed travel restrictions in Switzerland and other European countries that would have prevented many ministers from attending. The Council is the highest governing body of the WTO.
The Canadian government said late Friday that it would ban foreign nationals in seven countries within two weeks of their planned arrival in Canada. Canadian citizens and permanent residents who are in the region within two weeks of returning home may still return but will have to face enhanced testing and isolation protocols regardless of their vaccination status.
The Omicron type was not found in Canada until Friday night. The government described its new sanctions as a precautionary measure and noted similar actions in Britain, the European Union and the United States.
Saudi Arabia has also suspended flights to and from seven South African countries, the country’s official news agency said on Friday. And Ciro Noguera, Chief of Staff to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Said on Twitter The country will suspend air travel with six African countries on Monday.
Russia said in a statement published online on Friday that it would restrict the entry of foreign nationals from eight South African countries and into Hong Kong from Sunday, in which two such cases were reported on Friday. These restrictions also apply to foreign nationals who have traveled in those regions in the last 10 days.
“This type has not yet been found on Russian soil,” the statement said. The Restrictions will apply from midnight.
The WHO says there are several genetic mutations in the Omicron type that can cause it to spread quickly, perhaps even among those vaccinated.
The speed with which immigration restrictions have been imposed on South African nations in recent days shows that, two years after the outbreak of the epidemic, many policymakers are now more likely to respond to new threats rather than less.
The Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement: “These new measures are being taken with great caution. “We will continue to do what is necessary to protect the health of Canadians.”
Todd Gregory Contributed to the report.
