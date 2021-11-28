Omicron Variant Prompts More Countries to Restrict Travel from Southern Africa

As the world dawns on Saturday, more countries are imposing restrictions on travelers in South Africa due to concerns over the emerging omicron coronavirus type.

Australia announced on Saturday that it had closed its borders to non-citizens in nine South African countries, including South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Iswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique, and flights from there would be immediately suspended for 14 days. . Australian nationals from those countries should be kept separate from the hotel for two weeks and anyone who has already arrived in the last two weeks should be separated immediately, officials said.

No cases of the Omicron type have been reported in Australia so far, although 20 people from South Africa have recently been isolated in isolation camps, the country’s health minister Greg Hunt told a news conference on Saturday. One in 20 people tested positive and the case is being studied.

Thailand, Oman, Morocco and Sri Lanka announced similar sanctions on Saturday. A day after similar measures were announced for South Africa and six other nations – Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia – Japan has said it will tighten border controls on three more countries.