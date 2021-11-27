Omicron Variant Prompts Travel Bans and Batters World Markets
The world reacted on Friday to the threat posed by the new mutant coronavirus found in South Africa as new travel restrictions were imposed by the United States, the European Union and nations around the world. Slow
Just two days after the world became aware of this type, the World Health Organization officially labeled it a “type of concern,” the first of its most serious category – after the Delta variant, which emerged a year ago. The designation means that variants have mutations that could make them more contagious or more virulent, or that vaccines and other preventive measures may be less effective – although none of those effects have yet been established.
Following the emergency meeting, the WHO issued a statement warning that “preliminary evidence indicates a risk of re-infection in this type” among people who already have Covid-19. Following the custom of naming letters in the Greek alphabet, new omikrons were dubbed.
Scientists at the WHO and on several continents have warned that little is known about the type of omicron or whether the risks it poses may be a cause for concern. Scientists in South Africa announced its existence on Wednesday, and the number of known cases, all in the last three weeks, is still below 100.
But rapid global responses have shown that after nearly two years of accusing it of being too slow and timid in tackling the epidemic, many policymakers will risk reacting more to the new threat rather than reacting less.
“We are following the path of extreme caution,” said Italian Health Minister Roberto Esperanza, who suffered a major setback when Covid struck Europe for the first time last year.
On Friday, Israel, Singapore, individually several European nations and then the entire European Union, the United States and Canada followed the lead set by Britain on Thursday night, which recently temporarily barred South African or any foreign travelers. Many neighboring countries. Similar to previous travel bans, countries are allowing their own citizens and permanent residents to return home if tested negative for the virus, some requiring additional testing and isolation upon arrival.
President Biden called on Dr. The decision to ban travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Iswatini, Mozambique and Malawi was taken on Monday after information from their top advisers on the epidemic, including Anthony Fawcett.
“I’m determined to be careful,” Mr Biden told reporters at Nantucket, where he spent Thanksgiving with his family. “Besides we don’t know much about the variant, it’s a big concern and it seems to be spreading fast.”
But officials warn that with the immediate imposition of travel restrictions, Omicron, like previous types, is bound to spread and reach the United States.
“He’s going to buy us some time,” said Dr. Fawcett said in an interview. “It will not be possible to keep this infection out of the country. The question is: can you reduce it?
“You don’t want to say don’t worry, and you don’t want to say you have to worry about getting sick yourself, because we’re gathering information fast,” he said. “Even though the numbers are still small, the time for doubling is very fast and the downward spiral is really sharp,” Fawcett said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations, another administration official said the administration is already in discussions with vaccine manufacturers about the possibility that they may have to modify the shots to respond to this type. But first, scientists need to make sure that existing vaccines are actually less effective against omicron, a process that is expected to take weeks if not longer.
Worldwide stock indexes and oil prices fell, as news of various and travel restrictions – coming in the financially important holiday season – raised fears of further economic losses due to the epidemic. On Friday, the S&P 500 index recorded its worst day since February, falling 2.3 percent and European stock markets fell 3 to 5 percent. Benchmark oil futures fell 13 percent in the United States and 11 percent in Europe.
Scientists have identified about 50 mutations in the genome of the Omicron type that distinguish it from other types, far more than any previous type, in that the virus has more than 30 on the spike protein used to bind host cells.
Changes in spike proteins are particularly worrisome because the immune system antibodies that fight the virus – whether they be infected or induced by vaccination – primarily recognize and target spikes.
But a leading Italian virologist, Roberto Burioni, said people should not panic, writing on Twitter, “There is absolutely no information about the new species.”
With the exception of South Africa, this type is found in a handful of people in Botswana, Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong, but previous experience suggests that when the first cases are identified, they are more likely not to be found.
The WHO said that “this type of infection has been detected more rapidly than previous infections, which could benefit from this type of growth.”
In South Africa, officials and business owners reacted bitterly to the international response. The nation made good use of its state-of-the-art disease surveillance and research systems and quickly shared its results with the world, only to have its transparency repaid with a harmful travel ban.
“Perhaps our biggest weakness is the ability of our scientists to find some of these variants,” said Tourism Minister Lindive Sisulu. “We are punishing ourselves for the work we do.”
“We were on the British Red List and we made our way out of it and without any notice we found ourselves on the red list again,” she told a national television station.
Health officials in Africa have suggested that increased screening at entry points or even longer isolation would be a better option.
Thirano Balde, WHO’s event manager for the Covid response in Africa, said:
The response to the Omicron type has been particularly rapid and sharp in Europe, once again the epicenter of a global epidemic, where battles over vaccines and social restrictions are becoming increasingly fierce.
Coronavirus cases reported in Europe rose to 2.6 million a week from about 700,000 in early September. This growth began in the less vaccinated countries of Eastern Europe, but then spread to the highly vaccinated nations in the West who thought they would not be vulnerable and were warned.
The countries that currently have the highest hair rates in the world for their population are all European – many of which are six times higher than the US rate.
South Africa, whose last coronavirus wave reached Shiga in July, has recently reported much lower case rates than the world average. But last week the rate doubled from the previous week.
The report was contributed by Sheryl Gay Stalberg, Zolan Kanno-Young, Carl Zimmer, Linsey Chutel And Nick Cumming-Bruce.
