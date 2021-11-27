Omicron Variant Prompts Travel Bans and Batters World Markets

The world reacted on Friday to the threat posed by the new mutant coronavirus found in South Africa as new travel restrictions were imposed by the United States, the European Union and nations around the world. Slow

Just two days after the world became aware of this type, the World Health Organization officially labeled it a “type of concern,” the first of its most serious category – after the Delta variant, which emerged a year ago. The designation means that variants have mutations that could make them more contagious or more virulent, or that vaccines and other preventive measures may be less effective – although none of those effects have yet been established.

Following the emergency meeting, the WHO issued a statement warning that “preliminary evidence indicates a risk of re-infection in this type” among people who already have Covid-19. Following the custom of naming letters in the Greek alphabet, new omikrons were dubbed.

Scientists at the WHO and on several continents have warned that little is known about the type of omicron or whether the risks it poses may be a cause for concern. Scientists in South Africa announced its existence on Wednesday, and the number of known cases, all in the last three weeks, is still below 100.