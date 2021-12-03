Omicron Variant Reinfects People Who Have Had the Coronavirus
Past coronavirus infections seem to be giving little immunity to new omikron types around the world, South African scientists warned on Thursday, that a layer of protection that humanity has won slowly and at great cost could have been torn apart.
Just a week after its existence was revealed to the world, a large-scale mutant strain, which scientists fear could be the most contagious, is the dominant form of the virus in South Africa, and officials there say the virus is spreading rapidly. Top European pathologists said on Thursday that it could be “dominant” in Europe in a few months.
As of Thursday, Omicron had been found in 25 countries on six continents, and experts say it will soon be in every corner of the globe. This could mean that the world, already plagued by a two-year epidemic, and – until recently – hoping for a recovery, is heading for another wave of cases instead.
Scientists have known from the outset of an epidemic that the immunity gained from a coronavirus infection is incomplete and may not be permanent, and some people become infected again. Yet, large numbers of people have already been infected and cured – about 260 million have been discovered worldwide, and in fact even more, experts say – in what appears to be an important layer of defense around the world.
The new variant is in question.
Scientists in South Africa reported a sudden, sharp rise in cases of coronavirus among people in that country in November, which has not yet been reviewed and published in a scientific journal. The authors noted that no such fluctuations occurred when beta and delta variants emerged.
He did not say how many of those transmissions could be attributed to Omicron, but South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported Wednesday that when they did a genetic analysis of a sample of coronavirus-positive test results from November, it was nearly three-quarters. New type.
The authors of the unpublished study wrote, “Population-level evidence suggests that the Omicron variant is associated with significant immunity from previous infections.
In an online briefing organized by the World Health Organization’s regional office for Africa, South African scientists presented a clear version of the same conclusion, based solely on the country’s raw numbers: about 40 percent of the population has coronavirus and about 30 percent. At least partially vaccinated (although there is no doubt about it), and yet the number of new cases is increasing.
“We believe that previous infections do not protect them from omikron infection,” said Ann von Gottberg, a microbiologist at the Institute of Infectious Diseases.
South Africa has the fastest growing caseload in the world, although the figure is small compared to many other countries. In the first half of November, an average of 260 new cases were reported daily. On Tuesday, the figure was over 4,300, the highest in months. On Wednesday it was over 8,600 and on Thursday it was over 11,500.
The Omicron type contains dozens of genetic mutations that have not previously been seen together in viruses, and scientists say that the number and type of mutations indicate that they transmit more than the previous form, although no concrete evidence is yet available.
In fact, many important questions about the variant remain unanswered: does a previous infection protect against a serious illness, if not an infection? Do existing vaccines give it strong immunity? As some early reports suggest, is the disease usually mild?
It will take weeks for answers to arrive, but in their absence, many governments around the world are taking action, imposing new travel restrictions, especially from South Africa, and accelerating vaccination and testing efforts. South Korea announced on Thursday that all travelers arriving in the country must be excluded for 10 days, including fully vaccinated South Koreans who have been exempted.
On Thursday, President Biden outlined a policy that includes new family vaccination sites, booster shots for vaccinated adults, and the widespread availability of home virus tests, free of charge for consumers. Since Omicron cases have been reported in the United States, it has introduced a new requirement that any international traveler show a negative test result from a sample taken within a day of departure.
German leaders on Thursday agreed to exclude unvaccinated people who have recently recovered from coronavirus infections, mostly from public life, excluding them from bars, restaurants, most stores and other places. And Olaf Schulz, who will be the new chancellor next week, said he would try to make vaccination mandatory for all adults. Therefore, Germany will be the second country in Europe after Austria to do so.
The Greek parliament on Thursday ruled that people over the age of 60 need to be vaccinated.
Europe is already suffering from its largest pandemic wave, driven by the Delta variant, the most contagious strain of the virus in the past. Less than a year before the vaccine was introduced, people are seriously ill and dying, but the increase is enough to re-strain healthcare resources and force many countries to return to their normal lives.
Hundreds of Omicron cases have already been detected in Europe, and the rapid spread has led to fears of prolonging the current wave. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control reported Thursday that preliminary evidence suggests that Omicron may benefit from “significant growth beyond the delta.”
“If so,” he said, “mathematical modeling suggests that Omicron VOC is expected to cause more than half the coronavirus infections in the EU in the next few months.”
