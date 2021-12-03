Omicron Variant Reinfects People Who Have Had the Coronavirus

Past coronavirus infections seem to be giving little immunity to new omikron types around the world, South African scientists warned on Thursday, that a layer of protection that humanity has won slowly and at great cost could have been torn apart.

Just a week after its existence was revealed to the world, a large-scale mutant strain, which scientists fear could be the most contagious, is the dominant form of the virus in South Africa, and officials there say the virus is spreading rapidly. Top European pathologists said on Thursday that it could be “dominant” in Europe in a few months.

As of Thursday, Omicron had been found in 25 countries on six continents, and experts say it will soon be in every corner of the globe. This could mean that the world, already plagued by a two-year epidemic, and – until recently – hoping for a recovery, is heading for another wave of cases instead.

Scientists have known from the outset of an epidemic that the immunity gained from a coronavirus infection is incomplete and may not be permanent, and some people become infected again. Yet, large numbers of people have already been infected and cured – about 260 million have been discovered worldwide, and in fact even more, experts say – in what appears to be an important layer of defense around the world.