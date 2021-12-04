Omicron Variant Spreading Twice as Quickly as Delta in South Africa
Underlining growing concerns about Omicron, scientists in South Africa said Friday that the new coronavirus type was found to spread twice as fast as Delta, which was considered the most contagious version of the virus.
The researchers said that the rapid spread of Omicron was due to a combination of infectivity and the body’s ability to dodge the immune system. But the contribution of each component is not yet certain.
“We’re not sure what that mix is,” said Carl Pearson, a mathematical model from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who led the analysis. “It’s possible it could be less diffuse than Delta.”
Dr. Pearson Posted results on Twitter. The research has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal.
On Thursday, researchers reported that the new type could partially reduce the immunity gained from a previous infection. It is still unclear whether, or to what extent, the protection provided by the Omicron vaccine can be avoided.
But some experts say they expect similar results.
Akilo Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale, said, “It’s alarming that so many re-infections are happening, which means that vaccine-induced immunity can be affected in a similar way.”
The Omicron type has appeared in nearly two dozen countries. The United States has identified at least 10 cases in six states. President Biden reiterated Friday morning that his administration’s new countermeasures, announced this week, should be sufficient to prevent the spread of Omicron.
The first type was identified in South Africa on November 23, and it quickly arrived in about three-quarters of the new cases in that country. A total of 11,535 new coronavirus cases were reported in South Africa on Thursday, an increase of 35 per cent over the previous day and positive test results. Increased 22.4 percent From 16.5 per cent.
Juliet Puliam, director of the Epidemiological Modeling Center at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, said:
Omicron cases are doubling every three days in Gauteng, South Africa’s densely populated economic center, according to new estimates by researchers.
In mathematical analysis, they estimated the Rt of the variant – a measure of how fast the virus spreads – and compared it with Delta’s metric. They found that the RT of Omicron is about 2.5 times higher than that of Delta.
This figure depends not only on how contagious the type can be, but also on the body’s ability to set aside its immune defenses once it reaches a new host.
Based on the mutations in Omicron, some researchers have warned that this type could be highly contagious and that current vaccines may not be as effective against earlier variants.
In a study published Thursday, Drs. Pulium and his colleagues looked at confirmed cases in the country at the end of November and predicted a new type of immunity.
He noted a resurgence of infection in people who tested positive for the virus at least 90 days ago, suggesting that the immunity gained from previous outbreaks of the virus is no longer as protective as it appears. With the spread of Omicron in the country, the infection increased again.
The peculiarity of Omicron’s genetic code made it easier to distinguish variants from delta in diagnostic tests and thus helped scientists quickly detect its rapid growth, Drs. Said Polyam.
“If we didn’t have that, we’d probably be weeks behind in recognizing that there’s a new kind of where we are now,” she added.
The team did not confirm that the re-infection they saw was caused by a new type, but said it was a reasonable assumption. When the beta and delta types prevailed, there was no such increase, the scientists noted.
Dr. Pulium and his colleagues estimate that the risk of re-infection with the Omicron type is 2.4 times higher than the risk seen in the original version of the coronavirus.
Vaccines are thought to produce higher levels of antibodies in the body than levels produced by coronavirus infection. But antibodies produced after infection are able to protect against a variety of mutations, said Florian Kramer, an immunologist at the Ican School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York.
If a new type of covid is re-infecting people healed, “I don’t think there will be much difference in how Omicron responds to vaccines.” Kramer said. “That’s not a good sign.”
Researchers in South Africa did not know the severity of the first disease compared to the second. But in people who have had a previous infection or have been vaccinated, the immune system should be able to prevent the most severe symptoms, Dr. Iwasaki said.
“I’m skeptical, and I hope all of this doesn’t lead to serious illness,” she said. “There may be a lot of infections, but they can be mild.”
The South African province of Gauteng is now the fourth wave of infection in the country, scientists say. According to figures from South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the weekly increase in hospital admissions is already higher than the previous wave.
Christian Anderson, a virologist at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, said: “Just five months ago, Gauteng was completely devastated by the delta wave, so there is no doubt that this type of re-infection is widespread.”
The percentage of children under the age of 5 in total cases has also risen sharply – second only to children over the age of 60 – but more adults are now vaccinated than ever before.
Pediatricians are also admitting more children to the hospital, but mainly as a precautionary measure, Drs. Dr. Wasila, a public health expert from the National Infectious Diseases Institute.
“In the latter wave, they will not meet the admission criteria,” said Dr. Just said. She said most hospitalized children are not vaccinated, and live with parents who have not been vaccinated.
Linsey Chutel Contributed to the report from South Africa.
