Omicron Variant Spreading Twice as Quickly as Delta in South Africa

Underlining growing concerns about Omicron, scientists in South Africa said Friday that the new coronavirus type was found to spread twice as fast as Delta, which was considered the most contagious version of the virus.

The researchers said that the rapid spread of Omicron was due to a combination of infectivity and the body’s ability to dodge the immune system. But the contribution of each component is not yet certain.

“We’re not sure what that mix is,” said Carl Pearson, a mathematical model from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who led the analysis. “It’s possible it could be less diffuse than Delta.”

Dr. Pearson Posted results on Twitter. The research has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal.