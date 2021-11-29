Omicron Variant Surfaces Amid an Airline Travel Rebound
For months now, airlines have been traveling consistently, and Sunday has been the busiest day of travel at US airports since February 2020. But the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus type, as done by the Delta variant this summer, threatens to put the industry back on track.
Many nations, including the United States, have banned visitors from South Africa and a handful of neighboring countries. Japan, Morocco and Israel have banned all foreign visitors, while the Philippines has banned visitors from South Africa and many European countries.
The tightening of restrictions has drawn criticism from the travel sector. In a statement last week, Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association, a World Trade Organization, called for “safe alternatives to closing and isolating borders.” Over the weekend, the US Travel Association urged the Biden administration to reconsider its ban.
“Covid variants are a cause for concern, but closed borders have not only prevented their presence in the United States, but have also shown that vaccination is surprisingly sustainable,” Tory Emerson Barnes, executive vice president of public affairs and policy, said in a statement. “While vaccines and testing are required to enter the United States, we believe that assessing an individual’s risk and health status is the best way to welcome eligible global travelers to the United States.”
For US airlines, the rebound in international travel is less than in the United States. But President Biden’s decision this month to ease long-term restrictions on foreign travelers promised to boost that recovery. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
Only two US carriers, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, fly from South Africa. Both have said they do not yet plan to adjust their schedules in response to the administration’s ban, which took effect Monday, and does not apply to U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents. Delta operates three weekly flights between Atlanta and Johannesburg. United operates five flights a week between Newark and Johannesburg, and plans to resume flights between Newark and Cape Town on Wednesday have not changed.
No major U.S. airlines have announced any concrete changes to the process due to this type. And while all passengers flying in the United States must provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test, non-citizens must also be fully vaccinated.
In the United States, air travel has almost recovered, although many businesses are still wary of sending employees on work trips. According to the Transportation Safety Administration, the number of people checked at airport security checkpoints last week was only 12 percent lower than in the same week in 2019.
The industry has been able to handle passenger congestion during the holiday week, avoiding a few days of disruption in some airlines in recent months. In the seven days ending Sunday, less than 600 were canceled, accounting for less than 0.5 percent of all scheduled domestic flights, according to FlightAware, an aviation data provider.
