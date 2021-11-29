Omicron Variant Surfaces Amid an Airline Travel Rebound

For months now, airlines have been traveling consistently, and Sunday has been the busiest day of travel at US airports since February 2020. But the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus type, as done by the Delta variant this summer, threatens to put the industry back on track.

Many nations, including the United States, have banned visitors from South Africa and a handful of neighboring countries. Japan, Morocco and Israel have banned all foreign visitors, while the Philippines has banned visitors from South Africa and many European countries.

The tightening of restrictions has drawn criticism from the travel sector. In a statement last week, Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association, a World Trade Organization, called for “safe alternatives to closing and isolating borders.” Over the weekend, the US Travel Association urged the Biden administration to reconsider its ban.

“Covid variants are a cause for concern, but closed borders have not only prevented their presence in the United States, but have also shown that vaccination is surprisingly sustainable,” Tory Emerson Barnes, executive vice president of public affairs and policy, said in a statement. “While vaccines and testing are required to enter the United States, we believe that assessing an individual’s risk and health status is the best way to welcome eligible global travelers to the United States.”